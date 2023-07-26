Fiji PM drops out of China visit after banging head while ‘looking at his phone’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fiji’s prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka had to drop out of an official visit to China at the last minute when he hurt his head as he walked to a government building while looking at his phone.

The sudden pullout of the former coup leader who came to power through Fiji’s turbulent election last year has raised eyebrows and speculation that this was an attempt to distance his country from China.

Appearing in a video on Tuesday to announce a change of plans with a band aid on his head and blood splatters on his shirt, Mr Rabuka said he hurt his head after tripping.

“I do not know whether my head is hurt more than the door, or the door hurt more than my head,” Mr Rabuka quipped as he narrated the incident in detail.

“I’ve just come back from the hospital where I had a dressing put on my head for a small accident I had this morning,” he said.

“I have had to inform China I will not be able to undertake the trip that was coming up tomorrow night,” he continued, saying he hoped to accept future invitations.

Mr Rabuka’s video message came shortly after the Chinese embassy in Fiji confirmed he would visit China to attend the opening of the World University Games in Chengdu and meet president Xi Jinping.

In the video, shot at the last minute, Mr Rebuka acknowledged there would be “a lot of speculations” about his backing out, but said there was “nothing to worry about”.

“I’m sure there will be other invitations later on and I hope I will be able to honour that invitation,” he said.

The visit was expected to boost Fiji’s ties with China as the latter escalates efforts to increase its influence in the Pacific Island nations, with security and trade deals in the face of rising influence of the US and allies in the region.

The Chinese embassy in Fiji later conveyed its sincere regards to Mr Rabuka and “wished him a speedy recovery”.

China foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday responded to the Fijian leader’s announcement. She extended “our sympathies” and wished him “a speedy recovery”.

Fiji, which was the first Pacific island nation to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing, has remained the Chinese leadership’s top choice for its strong military and an economy that outshines those of its neighbours.

But Mr Rabuka previously suggested moving away from China after saying that he is reviewing a key policing agreement with China. The agreement was signed a decade ago by the former government.

Additionally, he has made gestures suggesting a willingness to recognise Taiwan, the self-governing island that China considers to be its territory.

This was not the first time he subbed an opportunity of an exchange with Beijing. He had earlier refused to meet a high-ranking Chinese diplomat, Ma Zhaoxu, who was visiting him, citing the need to mourn a deceased family member on that occasion.

Previously, the Fijian government granted permission to Taiwan’s unofficial embassy in its country to modify its name to incorporate the “Republic of China” and reinstated diplomatic privileges. However, according to Taiwan’s state news agency CNA, this decision was later reversed in June.

Mr Xi is expected to welcome at least half a dozen leaders from countries like Indonesia, Mauritania, Burundi and Guyana, as well as the prime minister of Georgia.

The World University Games are being held after a hiatus of two years and were earlier known as Universiade. The Games were scheduled to be held in 2021, but were postponed due to the Covid pandemic.