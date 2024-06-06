For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fiji‘s 75-year-old prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka won a bronze medal in an international athletics championship.

Mr Rabuka finished on the podium in the shot put at the Oceania athletics championships on Wednesday in his age category.

Mr Rabuka clinched the bronze with a throw of 7.09m, behind two Australian rivals in the 75-79 category at the championship held in Suva.

“Even at 75, I hope to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy,” Mr Rabuka wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of himself holding his medal.

“It was indeed a morale-booster for me,” Mr Rabuka added.

It is not the first time a world leader has participated in a sporting event but it is rare for one to reach the podium at an international competition.

Sitiveni Rabuka comepeting in shot put at the Oceania athletics championships held in Suva on 5 June ( Sitiveni Rabuka Facebook )

The leader of the Peoples Alliance party has represented Fiji in the decathlon, shot put, discus and hammer at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and played rugby union for his country.

"It’s been exhilarating to go up against some of the finest throwers from Australia, French Polynesia, and New Zealand,” said Mr Rabuka, as reported by Fiji Times.

"As leaders in the community, we have a responsibility to guide and inspire others to stay away from harmful habits like alcohol, smoking, and drugs," he said.

He, however, but missed the medal by finishing fourth at a discus throw event on Monday.

He first gained widespread attention in 1987 when, as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Fijian military, he led two coups d’état. He earned the moniker Rambo for his assertive style and military precision in executing the coups and in reference to the First Blood film series.

After the coup, Mr Rabuka transitioned to politics. He served as prime minister from 1992 to 1999.