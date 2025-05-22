Three killed after torrential rain and flash flooding hits Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flash flooding has devastated Australia's southeast coast, claiming three lives and stranding tens of thousands of residents.

Officials warn that further downpours are expected over the next 24 hours, exacerbating the already dire situation which has seen towns cut off.

The Hunter and Mid North Coast regions of New South Wales have been particularly hard hit, with major flooding impacting several rural towns. The Mid North Coast region is bracing for further heavy rainfall throughout Thursday.

Three people have been killed due to the flooding. Near Taree, more than 300 km north of Sydney, the body of a 63-year-old man was found in a flooded home.

A second body, believed to be that of a missing man in his 30s, was discovered in floodwaters on the Mid North Coast.

A 60-year-old woman was found deceased in her vehicle in West of Coffs Harbour. Police reported that the woman had been warned against driving through floodwaters by an officer late on Wednesday, but she became trapped and called for help.

open image in gallery Conor Lang and Anthony Heeney walk through flooded areas in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 ( Lindsay Moller/AAP Image via AP )

Emergency services were unable to reach her in time. Police said they were still searching for a missing man.

"This natural disaster has been terrible for this community," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said during a media briefing.

"There's 140 flood warnings, 50,000 people are in the range where they have been asked to prepare to evacuate and could be isolated, and there's been 9,500 properties in the direct vicinity. So, we're far from out of the woods here."

More than 100 schools were closed on Thursday, while thousands of properties remained without power.

Cundletown in the Mid North Coast has been entirely cut off by floods, said Nicole Sammut, a nurse caring for 67 elderly residents at an aged care home, which is also being used as a shelter by emergency teams.

"I came to work on Tuesday and haven't left," Sammut told Reuters.

"We are up on a hill but behind us is all water. We are isolated. I've never seen the water this high."

The Manning River in nearby Taree had exceeded a 100-year-old flood record, emergency authorities said.

Sherinah Peck was evacuated at 2 a.m. on Wednesday from her farmhouse on the river, but her belongings were swept away, with some furniture later washing up on the coast.

open image in gallery Flood waters surround houses in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, May 22, 2025 ( Lindsay Moller/AAP Image via AP )

As she searched Old Bar beach on Thursday, strewn with debris and dead and lost livestock, for a treasured bicycle that belonged to her late mother, Peck was knocked over by a cow and injured, she said.

"The cow was distressed - a wave came. I had to scramble up the sand," she told Reuters.

A slow-moving coastal trough has dumped about four months of rain over the past two days, cutting off entire towns and stranding residents on roofs and the second floors of their homes, as rescuers struggle to access the area by boat or air.

Minns apologised to people who had to wait for several hours for rescue crews, but assured efforts had been ramped up with 2,500 emergency services personnel being deployed.

Around 590 flood rescues had been carried out, dozens of them by helicopter, NSW Police said. The helicopters have also been directing more boat rescues.

"Some significant rescues have been made but unfortunately we have lost a number of lives," Assistant Commissioner David Waddell said in a press conference.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecast that some areas could receive up to 200 mm (8 inches) of rain through Friday, triggering life-threatening flash flooding, before the weather system is expected to weaken and track south towards Sydney.