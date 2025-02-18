Gerald Ridsdale, Australia’s most notorious paedophile priest, dies in jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gerald Ridsdale, a convicted paedophile priest who abused over 70 children across three decades, has died at 90 in prison, where he had been held since 1994.

His crimes began in 1961 when he was ordained. The Catholic Church was accused of repeatedly moving him between parishes despite knowing of his crimes, according to reports. He had been imprisoned since 1994 following his conviction for abusing children in southern and south-western Victoria.

Ridsdale’s crimes reshaped Australia’s legal system, influenced royal commissions and inquiries, and tarnished a once-unquestioned church.

In 2023, a magistrate told Ridsdale he would “probably die in custody” while extending the then 89-year-old’s prison sentence by another year for abusing his 72nd victim.

Survivors’ advocates say his death does not erase the immense suffering he caused.

“Gerald Ridsdale’s death does not erase the immense suffering he inflicted on innocent children and their families. While some may see his passing as the end of a dark chapter, for survivors, the trauma and its impacts remain,” said Alison Geale, chief executive of child safety group Bravehearts.

“Bravehearts stands with all those affected, reminding the world that justice is not just about the fall of an offender, but about ongoing support, recognition, and healing for survivors.”

The royal commission found that Ridsdale’s victims likely numbered in the hundreds and concluded that the late Cardinal George Pell was aware of the abuse by 1982. Pell, however, strongly disputed this, insisting he did not learn of the allegations until 1993.

Ridsdale had been in chronic pain and bedridden in his final years. After a fall in his prison cell in 2022, where he lay for hours before being found, he became bedridden, suffering from chronic pain, muscle atrophy, and limb weakness. He could only attend court hearings via video link.

The 90-year-old was in the medical unit of Port Phillip Prison in Truganina, Melbourne’s west, after being hospitalised in March last year due to deteriorating health.

Leonie Sheedy, co-founder of the Care Leavers Australia Network, which supports abuse survivors from foster care, orphanages, and other state-run institutions, said Ridsdale’s death “doesn’t erase the misery he caused”.

