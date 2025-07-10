Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have found a van belonging to a missing German backpacker nearly a fortnight after she was last seen in a remote Australian town - but so far have found no trace of her.

Carolina Wilga, 26, was last seen at a general store in the town of Beacon in Western Australia (WA), roughly 200 miles northeast of the city of Perth just after midday local time on Sunday 29 June. She left about five minutes after arriving, and has not been seen or heard from since.

WA police found her Mitsubishi Delica van abandoned a little further northeast at 1.10pm on Thursday, and a police spokesperson said it was believed the van had suffered mechanical issues.

open image in gallery CCTV footage captured Wilga entering a general store in Beacon on 29 June ( Western Australia Police Force )

“Carolina Wilga was not at the scene. The search to locate her is continuing, with additional resources being deployed to the area,” police said.

The German national has been backpacking through Australia for the last two years, according to police, alternatively working in mining sites in regional WA and staying in backpacker hostels in Perth.

Police have deployed helicopters and planes in the ongoing search, local media reports, and detective senior sergeant Katharine Venn said on Thursday that there are growing concerns for her welfare.

“Someone out there must have some vital information which can assist WA police in bringing Carolina back to her family and friends. We encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact police,” she said.

Police say Wilga was seen at a convenience store in Toodyay around 4.30pm on Saturday 28 June, and later travelled to the Dowerin area. She was sighted the next day in Beacon, which is also the last day her friends reported hearing from her, Venn said.

Venn said police were taking the case “very seriously”, in additional remarks reported by The Guardian.

The detective also said it was possible Wilga was visiting picturesque but “very remote” tourist spots.

Her vehicle was found in the Karroun Hill area, which boasts a 3097 square kilometre nature reserve.

open image in gallery Image released by Western Australia Police of a black and silver Mitsubishi Delica, owned by missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga ( Western Australia Police Force )

“She could be off-grid, not have access to her phone, and she certainly had the capacity in the vehicle she was travelling in to be self-sufficient for quite some time,” Venn said, the Guardian reported.

“[Her] family are understandably distraught, very worried, as any of us would be with a young family member the other side of the world, missing in such unusual circumstances.”

In comments published by local news outlet WA Today, Venn said police did not believe at this stage that anyone else was involved in her disappearance.

“This is a missing person’s investigation; there is no indication that there’s any third-party involvement in her disappearance, but our minds are open to any line of inquiry,” she said.

Wilga’s mother Katja pleaded for information on her daughter on social media.

"Carolina is still sorely missed. If anyone has any information, please contact police,” she said, according to the ABC.