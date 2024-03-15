For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being injured in a shark attack in Australia.

Emergency services were called to Bargara Beach in Queensland at 4pm local time on Friday.

The 13-year-old girl, who has not been named, was treated for minor injuries to her back, legs and abdomen.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS operations supervisor, Matthew Davenport told local reporters: “[She] is very lucky with the injuries she could have sustained.

“The young lady had been brought up to the local surf lifesaving club and into the treatment room where they began providing first aid.

“She’d received a bite to the right side of her abdomen and across the buttocks on the right side.”

He added sharks are usually not spotted at the beach, 400km north of Brisbane in the Wide Bay region.

The girl was said to be very calm during treatment, but she and her parents were shocked by the incident.

A 64-year-old man was flown to hospital for treatment in January after being bitten by a shark off the coast of South Australia.

He had been about 200 metres offshore at Blacks, Elliston, at the time, surfing website Swellnet reported.

The man was able to swim back to the shore and went to hospital with a wound on his leg, Southern Australia Ambulance said.

In December last year, Khai Cowley, 15, died following a shark bite he sustained while also surfing in South Australia.

His death was the third fatal shark attack in the waters off South Australia state in recent months.

Surfers died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October last year. Their bodies were never recovered.

South Australia premier Peter Malinauskas said there have been 11 fatal shark attacks in the state’s waters since 2000.

There were 17 shark attacks in Australia last year, including four fatal attacks, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database.