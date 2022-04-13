54 crocodiles and pythons burnt alive in garage fire at Gold Coast home

At least 54 reptiles, including crocodiles and several pythons, were burnt alive in a blaze at a reptile handler’s garage in Queensland, Australia.

The fire broke out around 11.40pm on Tuesday and continued for many hours, according to Courier Mail. It is believed that the fire started from a power board in the garage where the animals were kept.

The reptiles that died at the garage in Gold Coast included 20 adult pythons, around 30 baby pythons, and four crocodiles, measuring 3ft to 4ft. They were caged in their enclosures at the time.

The 32-year-old licensed reptile handler was not at the property when the fire broke out. His identity has not been made public.

The man, who was at a nearby property at the time, came out when he smelt smoke, and saw smoke billowing from his house.

“He went to his garage [which had] a number of reptile enclosures are and saw flames in the room,” a statement from the Queensland police said.

The police said there was no significant damage to the property and added that they did not suspect foul play.

The reptile handler was not injured in the blaze.

The incident comes a day after a massive fire broke out at the Nerang Caravan Park, sending plumes of thick black smoke billowing over the suburb. At least five people were treated by the paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation but no one suffered serious injuries.

The fire at the park is being investigated by the authorities who combed through the charred rubble of demountable houses and caravans to find the clues.