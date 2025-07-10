Missing teen ‘miraculously’ found alive on remote Australian island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian teenager who went missing after going for a surf off a New South Wales beach has been found alive on a remote island.

Darcy Deefholts, 19, failed to return home after heading out for a surf off a beach in Wooli, a coastal town 480km north of Sydney on Wednesday.

His father, Terry Deefholts, a real estate agent from Grafton, raised an alarm on social media asking for locals to help in finding his son as he "feared the worst".

"HELP - I NEED BOATS, BEACH WALKERS, DRONES AND 4WDs and PLANES AT FIRST LIGHT," he wrote in an emotional plea.

"My boy Darcy is still missing. Marine Rescue searched tonight from Bare Point to Pebbly Beach at sea. They have been stood down for the night but expect they will be back early to resume the search," he wrote on Facebook

"I am asking anyone with a seaworthy vessel to please meet me at the main Wooli boat ramp and take me to sea to help with the search.

"We are overwhelmed by the community efforts in the search so far. There is only one thing we want now - our beloved boy to be found safe," he added.

The New South Wales police said they officials were alerted by the teenager's family after he failed to return home. Police launched a land and water search around Wooli Beach and the surfer was located safety on a small island the next day.

The teen was found marooned the North Solitary Island, located about 12km off the coast of Wooli, according to reports. He was taken to a medical centre for treatment.

Terry Deefholts told the Daily Telegraph that his son's survival was a “one-in-a-million miracle”.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to him yet, I’m just so over the moon,” the father said, adding: "I’m still just processing everything. We’ve had no sleep and it has been a lot to deal with."