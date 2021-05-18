A surfer suffered serious injuries to his upper thigh and died after being attacked by a shark in Australia.

Bystanders pulled the man, who has not been named, from the water off Tuncurry Beach, New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday.

But paramedics were unable to revive him and he died as a result of his wounds.

Joshua Smyth, NSW Ambulance inspector, praised members of the public who had managed to bring the man ashore.

“Bystanders, including a retired paramedic, did a valiant job pulling the patient from the water and commencing CPR before paramedics arrived,” he said.

Surf Lifesaving NSW has closed beaches from Blackhead Beach to One Mile Beach for at least 24 hours, and the Department of Primary Industries was deploying smart drumlines at Tuncurry beach.

Drones have been deployed in the area, while photographs of the bite are currently being analysed by DPI scientists to try to determine the species and size of the shark.

There are reports a great white shark was detected at Main Beach on Monday.

Local lifesaver Brian Wilcox said the attack was “pretty unprecedented”.

“I can’t recall ever having a shark attack in this area,” he told ABC TV.

The DPI has advised water users and beach goers to follow the NSW SharkSmart Twitter feed or download the SharkSmart app for the latest information on shark movements and sightings.

Eight people were killed in shark attacks in Australian waters last year, according to the Taronga Conservation Society which records shark fatalities.

In January a Victorian man went missing in waters off Port MacDonnell in South Australia, and his torn wetsuit was later found, but his case was not recorded as an official shark fatality.

Additional reporting by Associated Press