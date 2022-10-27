Woman arrested after attack on Jacinda Ardern’s office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in New Zealand have detained a woman in relation to an attack carried out at the Auckland office of prime minister Jacinda Ardern which resulted in damages.

The attack took place on Thursday morning at around 8am when Ms Ardern was away visiting Antarctica, local media reported.

A person was spotted smashing the front door of the office with a tool and then throwing something inside before smoke started to emerge from the building, according to an unnamed witness cited by news outlet Stuff.

Fire crew and police attended to the situation immediately and no one was injured in the attack as the building was unoccupied at the time.

The news outlet in a report said it received an email from someone claiming responsibility for the damages.

“At 8.20 this morning I smashed a hole in her electoral office door and dropped the bomb in [sic],” the email said.

A large knife that appeared to be a machete or small sword was also found on the footpath, according to a photo published by Stuff.

A journalist heard firefighters warning the owner of a nearby shop not to “touch the machete handle”.

Police later said a 57-year-old was arrested at a Coatesville house and taken into custody.

Police confirmed they are “making inquiries into a report of wilful damage at an address on Great North Road”.

“The incident was reported at about 8.20am, where an object was thrown through a window,” a police statement read.

“A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office confirmed she was aware of the incident but was still trying to find out more information, local media said.

Ms Ardern is currently in Antarctica with her fiance Clarke Gayford. She is due to be back in New Zealand late on Friday.

Additional reporting by agencies