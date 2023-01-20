For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacinda Ardern has said she has “no regrets” a day after announcing she would be stepping down as the prime minister of New Zealand.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Napier where the Labour Party’s annual caucus took place, the prime minister said that she “slept well for the first time in a long time” after announcing that she was too tired to seek a third term in office.

A day after the announcement that shocked New Zealanders and the world alike, the liberal icon said that she was feeling a range of emotions – from sadness to a “sense of relief”.

In her address on Thursday, she said: “I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused ... that you can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go.”

New Zealand goes to elections later this year on 14 October, and Labour Party members of parliament are now scheduled to meet over the weekend to take a decision on the next leader.

Ms Ardern has refused to endorse or back any candidate publicly.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau was among the world leaders paying tribute to Ms Ardern, calling her an “immeasurable” talent and “good friend”, with many praising her for her kindness and crisis management.

Former prime minister Helen Clark said that the hate and vitriol faced by Ms Ardern during her tenure was “unprecedented”.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern said she wanted to send a message for women who are seeking leadership positions themselves. She said that “for women in leadership and girls who are considering leadership in the future, you can have a family and be in these roles and you can lead in your own style”.

Ms Ardern said on Thursday she didn’t have any immediate plans and just wanted to spend time with her family. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family once again. Arguably, they’re the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us.”