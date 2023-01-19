World leaders pay tribute to ‘great friend’ Jacinda Ardern as she resigns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes poured in from world leaders and party members after New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that she would step down from office and not seek re-election.

The Labour Party premier said in a tearful address that she planned to stand down in February, adding that she was too tired to seek a third term.

“I no longer have enough in the tank,” said the 42-year-old, who had secured a reputation internationally for a no-nonsense approach to leading the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese promptly responded to her announcement by congratulating her for her leadership qualities.

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength," Mr Albanese wrote about his “great friend” on Twitter.

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many."

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau thanked Ms Ardern for her partnership and friendship along with emphatic and strong leadership over the past several years.

“The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend,” he added.

Australian finance minister Katy Gallagher praised Ms Ardern for leading New Zealand with strength, empathy and grace as well as inspiring a generation of young women.

Christopher Luxon, the leader of New Zealand’s opposition National Party, wished the prime minister and her family "all the very best" for the future.

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to prime minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job," he added.

The Pacific nation’s internal affairs minister called Ms Ardern an incredible boss and a huge support in a personal capacity.

“I will never, ever forget the support she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest-working person I have ever met,” she said, according to Reuters.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, the co-leader of Te Pati Maori, called it a sad day for politics.

She said the prime minister was driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification. "Her whanau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen."

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said: "Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go."