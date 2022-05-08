Woman ‘cut off boyfriend’s genitals after stabbing him and friend to death’

A woman allegedly cut off her boyfriend's genitals after fatally stabbing him and his friend in a chaotic attack.

Jasmine Everleigh, 44, has been charged with murdering her partner Samir Esbeck, 59, and his friend Sarkis Abboud, 61, in a stabbing frenzy in the early hours of Thursday.

Australia's 7NEWS reports Everleigh allegedly stabbed Mr Esbeck, her partner of 10 years, before cutting off his genitals.

Mr Esbeck died at the scene in an apartment in Brunswick, Melbourne, while Mr Abboud died on the way to hospital.

Samir Esbeck - one of the Brunswick double murder victims and the man Everleigh allegedly removed genitals from (7News)

Everleigh was detained by police on a tram in the nearby suburb of Calton just before the morning commute began, and was found to have suffered cuts to her arms. She was taken to hospital before being interviewed and charged with two counts of murder by police on Friday.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Frewen told local media: "She was bleeding and had a fair bit of blood on her."

Mr Abboud’s daughter has released a heartbreaking tribute to her late dad. Christine Abboud wrote on social media: “No one deserves this kind of pain left with them. My father was my hero, a loving husband and brother to his family.

“My heart feels empty knowing I won’t ever see him again ... Dad, I love you.”

Brunswick double murder victim, Sarkis Abboud (7News)

Everleigh was reportedly seen on CCTV shirtless and in a bra walking down the street with a shirt wrapped around her hand after the alleged stabbing. Her shoes were also reported to be covered in blood.

She was said to have ran across several streets and into alleyways leaving trails of blood in streets surrounding the area where the alleged stabbing took place.

Police believed Everleigh and Mr Esbeck lived together at the apartment and are still seeking to piece together the events prior to the alleged stabbing.