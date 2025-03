Town seeking doctor offers £330,000 salary and free rent – but there’s a catch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A remote Australian town set to lose its only doctor is offering a generous salary and perks, including free rent and a car, in a bid to attract a new physician.

Julia Creek, Queensland, a town of 500 residents, is offering a salary of up to $680,000 Australian (£330,000) – roughly double the average salary for a family doctor in Brisbane, the state capital.

However, the idyllic image comes with a catch: Julia Creek's remote location. The town is a 17-hour drive from Brisbane and seven hours from the nearest major city, Townsville. The successful candidate must also be prepared for the challenges of outback life, including extreme heat and tropical insects.

Despite these challenges, Julia Creek offers a unique opportunity for the right candidate. Dr. Adam Louws, the town's outgoing doctor, highlighted the benefits of a quieter pace of life and the chance to develop a broader range of medical skills.

Louws was recruited from Brisbane in 2022, when Julia Creek drew national headlines for offering a salary of AU$500,000.

“My mother-in-law sent me a link to this news article saying, ‘the half a million dollar job that no one wants,’” Louws said. “My first thought when I saw it and I looked at it was, where’s Julia Creek?”

Luring doctors off the grid

open image in gallery Julia Creek is a sweeping, romantic slice of the Australian Outback ( JO THIEME PHOTOGRAPHY )

Julia Creek is a sweeping, romantic slice of the Australian Outback with wide-open spaces and orange sunsets. Kids play sports and ride horses. But it’s remote — high school means boarding school in the city and the nearest hospital is nearly three hours’ drive away.

Before Louws arrived in 2022, the town hadn't had a permanent doctor for 15 years, with a roster of visiting physicians dropping in for short stays. It’s a problem that has vexed rural towns in Australia and around the world for decades.

Australia has a shortfall of general practitioners of 2,500 doctors across the country, according to a 2024 government report, with the shortage worst in rural areas and expected to grow. Attracting doctors to rural Australia is made harder by the eye-watering distances between the most remote settlements; the vast country is one of the world’s least densely populated.

In neighbouring New Zealand — where 5 million people live in a country the size of the United Kingdom — distances between far-flung towns have worsened health disparities. In the United States, 65 per cent of rural areas had a shortage of primary care doctors in 2023, official figures showed.

For Janene Fegan, the mayor of McKinlay Shire — which includes Julia Creek — that meant the town needed a good sales pitch. Fegan was involved in the local health service’s campaign that recruited Louws and offered to promote the town again when the job was advertised in March.

“We actually have a very, very good lifestyle and a very safe lifestyle,” she said. “Yes, there is distance to travel at times, but how many people do you hear now wanting to escape from that and go off-grid?”

The town was not, she added, literally off the grid: Julia Creek has electricity and broadband internet.

“You don’t have to stay forever,” Fegan said. “Just give it a shot.”

Knowing the whole town by name

When the job was advertised in 2022, some health care analysts said the bolstered salary still wasn’t enough to compensate for a solo doctor’s workload.

But Louws, the departing doctor, said working solo prompted him to learn medical skills that he would have sent patients “two minutes down the road” for another practitioner to perform when he lived in the city. He also fulfilled a childhood dream of learning to milk dairy cows.

“The money is plenty. It is,” Louws said. “One of the things that I think people don’t necessarily consider enough about this job is the other things that this town has to offer.”

Louws applied for the job three days after first hearing about Julia Creek, following study on Wikipedia. Soon, he and his wife and four children were packing to move.

When he’d been in the job six months, Louws said, he knew “nine out of 10” people in the town by name. “It feels kind of like stepping back in time about 60-odd years,” he said. “Everyone knows everyone.”

At the end of his two year contract in Julia Creek, however, the distance from his extended family had taken a toll and he plans to return to his practice in the city. Louws departs in May; applications for his post close Sunday.

He's sorry to be leaving the “incredible” town.

“It feels a lot closer," the doctor said. "You get to really make a difference.”