A New Zealand politician cycled to hospital while in labour and delivered her baby an hour later.

Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter announced the “big news” on her social media pages on Saturday, saying that “at 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family”.

“I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening,” Ms Genter added. “So glad we didn’t walk,” she told New Zealand-based media network Stuff.

She gave birth at Wellington Hospital, according to local media reports.

“My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital — though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later,” the 41-year-old Green Party politician said on social media on Saturday.

“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth,” Ms Genter wrote.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson​ commented on her post on Facebook. “So happy for you all. Aunty Marama can’t wait to hug (when it’s very safe so not for a while) congratulations everyone!!”

Several other women commended her on social media. One user called her a “superwoman”.

“You’re awesome Julie Anne!” wrote another person.

This is the second time the MP has cycled to the hospital during labour. She had made headlines in August 2018 when she cycled “because there was insufficient space in the car.”

“This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!),” she had written in a post in 2018 before delivering her first born.

Ms Genter had then said that her journey was “mostly downhill” and that she used an electric bike. “Probably should have cycled more in the last few weeks to get the labour going!” she quipped.

Ms Genter is an outspoken cycling advocate. Her Twitter bio reads: “I’m into lively streets, real food, and bicycles.”

File: New Zealand politician Julie Anne Genter cycled to the hospital to deliver her second child. She cycled while in labour in 2018 as well (Getty Images)

The politician had moved to New Zealand in 2006.

She was born in Minnesota in the US and had completed her studies at the University of California, Berkeley and had joined the Green Party as a volunteer after migrating to New Zealand.