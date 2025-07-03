Kanye West stripped of Australian visa over Heil Hitler song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US rapper Ye was stripped of a visa to enter Australia after he released his single Heil Hitler, a government minister has said.

Home affairs minister Tony Burke revealed that Ye - formerly known as Kanye West - has been travelling for years to Australia, where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, was born.

Her family live in Melbourne.

West uploaded the songs “Heil Hitler” and “WW3,” another tune that glorifies Hitler, to X in May. While Spotify and SoundCloud rushed to remove the song from their platforms, Heil Hitler proliferated across the Elon Musk-led social media site and racked up millions of views.

In April, West showed up to an interview released on Rumble by internet personality DJ Akademiks dressed in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit. The hour-long conversation saw him make several controversial comments about other individuals in the music industry.

Later the same month, West was banned from streaming platform Twitch merely seven minutes into his first stream as he began a speech that included several slurs about the Jewish and the LGBT+ communities.

open image in gallery Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, leaves federal court during the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in New York, Friday, June 13, 2025 ( AP )

Mr Burke said the song promoted Nazism. It has been criticised as an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

"He's been coming to Australia for a long time. He's got family here. And he's made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia," the minister told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry," he added.

Australia's Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

Its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have seen a spate of antisemitic attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 2023.