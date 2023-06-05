For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman dubbed “Australia’s worst serial killer” was granted pardon by a court in New South Wales and released on Monday in a dramatic turn of events after doubts emerged about her previous conviction.

Kathleen Folbigg, now 55, was serving a 30-year sentence after she was convicted for the murder of three of her children and a manslaughter charge determined by a jury for her fourth.

While Folbigg maintained her innocence and claimed her children died of natural causes, a court in 2003 found her guilty of the killings and sentenced her to jail.

Folbigg’s case had been highly controversial since her conviction. An inquiry in 2019 had found her guilty.

But another judicial review, conducted by former chief justice Thomas Bathurst last year found reasonable doubt about the original conviction, leading to the decision to release Folbigg.

The new evidence that had emerged suggested two of the children possessed a rare genetic mutation, CALM2-G114R, which may have contributed to their deaths.

Mr Bathhurst’s inquiry was necessitated by a petition signed by 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals that said it was “based on significant positive evidence of natural causes of death”.

The children had died separately over a decade, at between 19 days and 19 months old.

Folbigg’s son Caleb was born in 1989 and died after 19 days. His death led a jury to determine manslaughter to be the cause.

Patrick, her second child, was eight months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months. In 1999, Folbigg’s fourth child, Laura, died at 19 months.

Lawyer Sophie Callan said expert evidence in the fields of cardiology and genetics indicated that the CALM2-G114R genetic variant “is a reasonably possible cause” of the daughters’ sudden deaths.

Ms Callan said myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, could also be a “reasonably possible cause” in Laura’s death.

Folbigg would have been eligible for parole in 2028 and her prison sentence would have expired in 2033.

The scientific evidence for the deaths created doubts about Folbigg’s conviction and the similarities in the deaths undermined the explanation of coincidence.

Based on summary findings from the Bathurst inquiry, New South Wales state attorney general Michael Daley made the decision to grant Folbigg an unconditional pardon, allowing her to be released from prison.

“The result today is confirmation that our judicial system is capable of delivering justice, and demonstrates that the rule of law is an important underpinning of our democratic system,” said Mr Daley announcing the verdict.

“There is a reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt of the manslaughter of her child Caleb, the infliction of grievous bodily harm on her child Patrick and the murder of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura,” Daley told reporters.

“Given all that has happened over the last 20 years, it is impossible not to feel sympathy for Kathleen and Craig Folbigg.”

Mr Daley said the unconditional pardon would allow Folbigg to walk free, but not quash her convictions.

In a memo to the attorney general, Mr Bathurst said there was a reasonable possibility that three of the children died from natural causes – two due to the genetic mutation and one because of an underlying neurogenic disorder.

The doubts undermined the Crown’s case in relation to the manslaughter of her fourth child, Mr Bathurst said.

“Further, I am unable to accept the proposition that the evidence establishes that Ms Folbigg was anything but a caring mother for her children,” he said.

Additional reporting by agencies