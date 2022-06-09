Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on KFC’s “crazy” decision to replace lettuce in burgers with cabbage.

The fast-food restaurant chain has been forced to use cabbage in its burgers and wraps as the Pacific nation grapples with a lettuce shortage due to floods. Lettuce prices have soared by 300 per cent in Australia, with a single head of iceberg variant retailing for $8 (£6.30) in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Cabbage isn’t the same as lettuce. That’s just wrong,” Mr Albanese told KIIS FM Radio. “This is a crisis,” he added, while laughing.

Nick-naming the situation “cabbagegate”, Mr Albanese added: “My son loves KFC and when he hears about this he is going to be devastated. It’s extreme. I’ll put it on the list for the Cabinet meeting today [Thursday].”

KFC has told customers to expect a mixture of lettuce and cabbage on its menu due to the shortage.

Australia’s east coast was hit by weeks of flooding earlier this year, causing widespread devastation and destroying thousands of houses and killing more than 20 people.

New South Wales and Queensland were the worst-hit regions after being inundated with torrential rain leading to “once-in-a-century” floods.

“KFC is currently experiencing intermittent supply chain disruptions of our lettuce due to the impacts of the recent Queensland and NSW [New South Wales] floods,” its Australian branch posted online.

Australians have been struggling with a rising cost of living, with inflation expected to hit 6 per cent by the year’s end. Although the inflation rate in Australia has been lower compared to its neighbours, the cost of fuel and fresh produce has started to affect consumers’ pockets.

“People should anticipate that it will be higher than it is now. Significantly higher,” treasurer Jim Chalmers told News Corp.

The prime minister added that rising interest rates were having “a real impact on people”.

“There is a cost of living crisis. And of course this week we’ve seen a half a percentage point increase, which means a lot of money if you have a big mortgage,” Mr Albanese said.

“We know that families are really under pressure. That’s why we’ll produce a budget in October with cheaper childcare, cheaper medicines and other measures that we have to help cost of living pressures.”

However, this isn’t the first time KFC Australia has had to modify its menu due to a lack of ingredients. In January this year, a shortage of staff at Australia’s biggest chicken supplier, Ingham’s, due to Covid-19 forced the fast-food giant to change its menu.

Another fast-food chain McDonald’s in the UK faced a tomato shortage in March.

Pasta shortages last year were linked to a catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to the climate crisis, while France has also faced mustard shortages that have been connected to extreme weather conditions.