Tech mogul’s latest attempt to halt deportation from NZ rejected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Zealand court has rejected internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom’s latest attempt to halt his deportation to the United States.

Dotcom, a Finnish-German millionaire, had asked the High Court to review the legality of an official’s August 2024 decision that he should be surrendered to the U.S. to face trial on charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering.

All charges relate to the website Megaupload, which Dotcom founded.

The court decision was the latest chapter in a protracted 13-year battle by the U.S. government to extradite Dotcom from New Zealand.

He had applied for a judicial review, in which a judge is asked to evaluate whether an official's decision was lawful.

A judge on Wednesday dismissed Dotcom's arguments that the decision to deport him was politically motivated and that he would face grossly disproportionate treatment in the U.S.

In a written ruling, Justice Christine Grice also rejected Dotcom's claim that New Zealand's police were wrong to charge his business partners, but not him, under domestic laws, which likely yielded laxer sentences than if the men had been tried in the U.S.

The latest decision could be challenged in the Court of Appeal, where a deadline for filing is 8 October. It was not immediately clear if Dotcom would file an appeal.

open image in gallery Kim Dotcom could file an appeal ( New Zealand Herald via AP )

One of his lawyers, Ron Mansfield, told state-owned broadcaster Radio New Zealand that Dotcom's team had "much fight left in us as we seek to secure a fair outcome,” but did not elaborate further.

Neither Dotcom nor Mansfield responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

New Zealand’s government has not disclosed what will happen next in the extradition process or divulged an expected timeline for Dotcom to be surrendered to the United States.

The saga stretches back to the January 2012 arrest of Dotcom in a dramatic raid on his Auckland mansion, along with other company officers, at the request of the FBI.

U.S. prosecutors said Megaupload raked in at least $175 million, mainly from people who used the site to illegally download songs, television shows and movies, before the FBI shut it down earlier that year.

Lawyers for Dotcom and the others arrested argued that it was the users of the site, founded in 2005, who chose to pirate material, not its founders. But prosecutors said the men were the architects of a vast criminal enterprise, with the Department of Justice describing it as the largest criminal copyright case in U.S. history.

He has been free on bail in New Zealand since February 2012.

Dotcom and his business partners fought the FBI's efforts to extradite them for years, including by challenging New Zealand Police’s actions during the investigation and arrests. In 2021, however, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that Dotcom and two other men could be surrendered.

open image in gallery Ron Mansfield, right, is representing Dotcom ( Fiona Goodall/Getty Images )

Under New Zealand law, it remained up to the country’s justice minister to decide if the extradition should proceed. The minister, Paul Goldsmith, ruled in August 2024 that it should.

But by then, Dotcom was the only person whose fate remained in question. Two of his former business partners, Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk, pleaded guilty to charges against them in a New Zealand court in June 2023 and were sentenced to two and a half years in jail.

In exchange, U.S. efforts to extradite them were dropped. Part of Dotcom's latest legal bid challenged the police decision not to extend a plea deal under New Zealand laws to him too.

Grice rejected that, saying the choice to only charge Ortmann and van der Kolk in New Zealand was “a proper exercise of the Police's discretion.” The jurist also dismissed Dotcom's claim that Goldsmith's extradition decision was politically motivated.

Prosecutors earlier abandoned their extradition bid against a fourth Megaupload officer, Finn Batato, who was arrested in New Zealand. Batato returned to Germany, where he died from cancer in 2022.

In November 2024, Dotcom said in a post on X that he had suffered a stroke. He wrote on X in July that he was making “good progress” in his recovery but still suffered from speech and memory impairments.

Goldsmith's decision that Dotcom should be extradited was made before the stroke. But Grice said the minister had considered other “significant health conditions” Dotcom faced and wasn't wrong to conclude that these shouldn't prevent him from being deported.

“I am pleased my decision has been upheld,” Goldsmith said Thursday in a written statement.