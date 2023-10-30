For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia is reeling from the murder of a young water polo coach at an elite private school as her family accused an ex-lover who “wouldn’t take no for an answer”.

Lilie James, 21, was found dead inside the bathroom of St Andrew’s Cathedral School in Sydney on Thursday just before midnight. “From her injuries, it was apparent that she was a victim of homicide,” police superintendent Martin Fileman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

James’s former lover Paul Thijssen’s body was later discovered at the foot of cliffs near Diamond Bay Reserve on the eastern side of the city.

James had a brief, five-week relationship with Thijssen, according to her family and friends. Before his body was found, police were quoted as saying they were “searching for a male staff member from the school who they believed could assist with inquiries”.

Australian media reported that the police were alerted to the murder by Thijssen himself, who made a chilling triple-zero helpline number call alerting them to the location of the body.

“We don’t want to make any assumptions of the fact that that person may have taken his own life, but that’s just another line of inquiry we’re looking at at the moment,” Mr Fileman was quoted as saying.

Thijssen completed his studies at St Andrew’s in 2017 and then went on to work at the school,, taking on a range of roles such as serving as an after-hours coordinator and sports coach.

CCTV reportedly captured 24-year-old hockey coach Thijssen entering the bathroom where James’s body was discovered hours later.

Police said they found items “associated with the homicide” in a bin. Thijssen’s body was discovered near the Diamond Bay Reserve on Friday.

James’s family friend Daniel Makovec, who has launched a GoFundMe page for the young water polo and swimming coach, told the Daily Telegraph that Thijssen had “stolen everything from us”.

“She broke it off by the sounds of things, so he stole her from us, he took away everything, ripped us to pieces.”

A candlelight vigil was held in the south of Sydney to commemorate James. Residents of Kogarah Bay shared their memories of the coach at the vigil.

“I have grandchildren who are getting up to that age, you want the world to be happier and safer for them,” one resident was quoted as saying by 9News.

The head of the school on Monday addressed hundreds of senior students at a special assembly, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“If I could, I would brief you one at a time, I would say your name and sit with you in the ashes of what has happened. But I know I can’t right now. So, here we are,” the school’s head Julie McGonigle told about 800 students at St Andrew’s Cathedral.

Local media reported that James was the third woman in the area allegedly lost to domestic violence this year and the 55th victim in Australia. According to a survey published in March this year, more than 90 per cent of respondents say that violence against women is a problem in Australia.

James’s father, identified as Jamie in local media, said the family was “devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James”.

“She was vibrant, outgoing and very much loved by her friends and family,” he said in an interview with the local media. “We are tremendously grateful for the support of the community at this difficult time.”

James’s family described her as “loving, beautiful girl filled with love for family and friends, focused and determined for her love of teaching and helping others”.

Ms McGonigle wrote in a note to her parents: “The horrors of evil do not, and will not, define our community, that is my oath.”

“Based on (a representative of NSW police’s) extensive investigation, he assured us that this was a completely unforeseeable event,” Ms McGonigle said. “There are no words for what has occurred. It is like entering a foreign land which possesses no words.”

James’s grandmother, identified by media as Barbara, spoke with 2GB radio on Monday. “I remember the day she was born, bright as a button coming out and never stopped since then. Just kept learning and having fun. She had a lot of fun, Lilie, and she was so kind.

“Some people come into this world – I think they are so special, and they don’t stay long, and I think that was my granddaughter.”