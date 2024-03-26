For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a young Irish backpacker has been pulled from Sydney Harbour after he disappeared following a night clubbing with friends.

Lorcán Branagan had last been seen at Darling Harbour’s King Street Wharf at around 3.30am on Sunday, after attending the Bungalow 8 nightclub.

The 26-year-old was reported missing 15 hours later, with police divers recovering his body in the water at Bangaroo on Monday, after marine command launched an air and water search.

In a tribute on Facebook, his sister Caitlin said: “It’s difficult to put into words how simply amazing Lorcán was.

“I truly admired him throughout my life - particularly his sense of drive, hard work and ability to light up a room with his infectious smile and laugh. Oh what I would give to hear it just one more time.

“It breaks my heart how you were taken in such tragic circumstances and my heart goes out to his girlfriend Shona and all our cousins who are currently out in Australia. Your strength is commendable.”

His sister described him as ‘simply amazing’ while his teammates paid tribute (Young Ireland GAA Sydney )

In 2018, the family lost Mr Branagan’s brother Peárce, with his sister adding that the thought of them being reunited provided some “sense of comfort”.

“Losing our brother Peárce was a difficult time for our entire family circle - but especially for our Lorcán,’ Ms Branagan said.

“He and Peárce were inseparable. They had a bond that was like no other and an indescribable love for one another.

“Lorcán showed incredible strength during this time and the way he composed himself throughout was truly admirable to all.”

Since living in Sydney, he had joined the Young Ireland Gaelic Athletic Association football club, and was said to have made an “indelible impression” both on the pitch and amongst his team mates.

“His talent, enthusiasm, and kindness endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the club said.

“Lorcán’s exceptional performance in our internal tournament, The Railway Cup, showcased his skill and unwavering commitment as a defender. Beyond his sporting abilities, Lorcán was admired for his warmth and friendly disposition, swiftly becoming a beloved figure within our club.”