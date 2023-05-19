South Pacific earthquake with 7.7 magnitude triggers tsunami warnings across region
‘Hazardous’ tsunami waves of up to 10ft could strike coasts near epicentre
A magnitude-7.7 earthquake has hit the South Pacific east of Australia, leading to tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia and Kiribati.
The earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands at a depth of about 38 km (24 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
A warning of tsunami waves of up to 3m (10ft) was issued for Vanuatu, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible on all coasts within 1,000km of the epicentre.
It said smaller waves could hit Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies