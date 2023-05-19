For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A magnitude-7.7 earthquake has hit the South Pacific east of Australia, leading to tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia and Kiribati.

The earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands at a depth of about 38 km (24 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A warning of tsunami waves of up to 3m (10ft) was issued for Vanuatu, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible on all coasts within 1,000km of the epicentre.

It said smaller waves could hit Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

