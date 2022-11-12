Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cruise ship with 800 Covid-19 patients arrives in Sydney, Australia

Around 1 in 5 of those onboard the ship contacted Covid-19

Furvah Shah
Saturday 12 November 2022 10:17
Comments
<p>The Majestic Princess ship docked at Circular Quay, Sydney on Saturday </p>

The Majestic Princess ship docked at Circular Quay, Sydney on Saturday

(Getty Images)

A holiday cruise ship carrying around 800 passengers who have Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia.

About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the Majestic Princess from New Zealand when it arrived on Saturday (12 November), with around 1 in 5 of those onboard contracted the virus.

Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of cruise operator Carnival Australia, said cases began to rise about halfway through the 12-day voyage.

All cases were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and guests who tested positive were assisted by staff “with accessing private transport and accommodation to complete their isolation period,” she told the BBC.

The cruise operator added that infected patients had been isolating and every passenger had been given a rapid antigen test in the 24 hours before arrival.

Recommended

Nearly one in four guests tested positive for Covid-19 before the cruise ship docked at Sydney's Circular Quay early on Saturday morning

(Getty Images)

Guests who tested positive and chose to stay on the ship were required to isolate for at least five days.

The outbreak is like that of the Ruby Princess cruise ship in early 2020, where 914 people onboard tested positive for Covid-19 and 28 people died.

When asked about comparisons between the Majestic Princess and the Ruby Princess - which belonged to the same operator - Ms Fitzgerald said: “That is nearly three years ago and, since then, we as a community have learned a lot, a lot more about Covid.”

“We’ve learned what works to help mitigate transmission, we’ve learnt how to keep our vulnerable people safe and it is no different in the cruise industry.”

One disembarking passenger told ABC that the ship’s crew had handled the outbreak well.

“It was scary because we heard about it, but of course we tested negative, and the Majestic Princess were really good with the protocols. [We] wore masks for these last seven days and we were very careful when we went ashore.”

Recommended

The ship will soon depart for Melbourne, Australia.

The outbreak comes as Covid cases rise across Australia, with 19,800 new cases detected in New South Wales in one week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in