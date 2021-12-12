‘Unbelievably selfish’ man receives Covid vaccine nine times in one day

A man who received the Covid-19 vaccine 10 times in one day after allegedly being paid to receive the jabs by nine other people has been branded “unbelievably selfish” by a medic.

The man is thought to have visited a number of vaccination hubs in New Zealand over the course of a single day, according to a report by New Zealand news website Stuff.

The man’s behaviour was branded “dangerous” by Astrid Koornneef, a group manager for the Covid vaccine programme in New Zealand. She said the culprit’s behaviour could have long-term implications for all of those involved due to their inaccurate medical records.

She also advised any person who has had more vaccine doses than recommended should seek clinical advice as soon as possible.

“To assume another person’s identity and receive a medical treatment is dangerous. This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identify and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not,” Ms Koorneef said in conversation with the New Zealand Herald.

“Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, whānau [extended family] and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now in the future.

She added: “Medical practitioners operate in a high-trust environment and rely on people to act in good faith to share information accurately to assist with their treatment.”

Ms Koornneef also confirmed the country’s Ministry of Health had been made aware of the issue. They would not confirm the locations of the various vaccination sites visited by the man, but the incident is currently being investigated.

VaccinologistHelen Petousis-Harris, associated professor at the University of Auckland, described the man’s behaviour “unbelievably selfish.” She also condemned those who had taken “advantage” of the man’s financial situation as a means to avoid getting the jab.

She added that, although the man who received multiple vaccines in one day is unlikely to come to serious harm, he increased the risk of fever, pains and headaches the next day from an immune response.

“We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems,” she said.

New Zealand this month launched vaccine passports which are required for entry into some high-risk venues.