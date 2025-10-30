Australian teen cricketer dies after being struck by ball

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne died after being struck by a ball during a practice session.

Ben Austin, a promising young player from Ferntree Gully, was hit in the neck while training in the nets at the Wally Tew Reserve in Melbourne’s east on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that Austin was wearing a helmet but not a stem guard, a protective flap that covers the base of the skull and neck, according to 7News. Witnesses said he collapsed almost immediately after the impact.

Emergency services were called to the ground shortly before 5pm local time. Paramedics provided life support before rushing him to the Monash Children’s Hospital in a critical condition where he passed away.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, where Austin had played since childhood, said it was “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

They publicly announced his death on Thursday. “The impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club said in a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family … his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew [him] and the joy that he brought.”

The cricket association’s president, Arnie Walters, described the the teenager as “both talented and popular in local cricket”, and “an enormous loss to our local community”.

“I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family,” he said.

“We would ask that the privacy is respected of everyone involved at a very difficult time.”

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said the details of the incident were still being pieced together.

“Details are scant because we’re dealing with people who have suffered significant trauma,” he said. “But our understanding is that a group of boys were having a practice session and a boy was hit with a ball that was thrown with a sidearm.”

“Ben was a very passionate cricketer and the family are a very passionate cricketing family. Ben is one of those boys or girls where they can’t wait for Saturday. He was using every one of his waking hours to play cricket.

“A very bright light that has been dimmed.”

Mr Cummins noted that the nature of Austin’s injury was “similar” to the fatal blow suffered by Australian batsman Phillip Hughes in 2014, which led to the introduction of new helmet safety features.

Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird said the news had left the sport in mourning. “There are some days where your heart is broken, and today is one of them.

“The tragic circumstances of Ben at Fern Tree Gully are circumstances that are going to be felt across the country.”

He added: “Cricket is a sport that brings people together, communities together.

“Clearly there are things we have to learn from this, but right now we are concerned about the family and are try to support them.”

Austin’s family said in a statement they were “utterly devastated” but comforted that he died doing something he loved.

“For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends,” they said.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.”

Tributes for the teenager have since flooded in from across Victoria, with flowers laid at the training nets and clubs observing moments of silence.