Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been refused bail for a second time this year and will stay in prison over multiple domestic violence charges.

Slater, 54, has been charged with 25 offences, including assault, strangulation, unlawful stalking, and burglary relating to several incidents between December 2023 and 12 April this year.

The former batsman and television commentator was refused bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, following the denial of a magistrates’ court bail application in April.

"The allegation is that it caused restriction to her breathing and bruising to her neck," Justice Paul Freeburn said, according to 9News.

Slater sent a woman he allegedly stalked more than 100 messages a day, including abusive texts, the court was told.

He was taken into custody after his bail application was refused and his matter was listed for a committal hearing on 31 May.

Slater's lawyer Greg McQuire in his submission said there was a "very real danger" that his client would have spent "too much time in custody by time the matter is disposed of".

"All of his offending is associated with his alcohol use," Mr McGuire said, adding that Slater would be sent to a rehabilitation facility in Sydney upon his release.

However, Justice Freeburn rejected the bail application over "concerns the offending is alleged to have occurred over some months".

"It's not only the seriousness of the offences that is of concern but also the number and persistence of the offending," he added.

"I am satisfied there is an unacceptable risk of further offending."

Slater, a former opening batsman, collapsed in court in April when his bail application was denied. He was helped to his feet by prison officers and led away to custody, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

He played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and became a successful cricket commentator before being axed by the Seven Network in 2021. He has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences in recent years and reportedly struggled with mental health issues.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late-2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault.

His case will be heard again on 20 September.