Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan hid during ‘scary’ Bondi terror attack

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 injured in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach

Press Association Sport Staff
Sunday 14 December 2025 12:58 GMT
Video Player Placeholder
Bondi Beach shooting: Bystander hailed as 'hero' after tackling suspect to the ground

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has recounted a "scary" experience after being caught up in a terrorist attack in Bondi, Sydney, which left at least 12 people dead and 29 injured.

Australian police confirmed the incident targeted a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach.

Vaughan, 51, currently working as a media pundit for the Ashes series, revealed on X that he was locked inside a restaurant in the area, taking shelter with others during the attack. He admitted the situation had been "scary".

“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary.. Now home safe,” Vaughan said.

“But thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx.”

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series, with the third Test in Adelaide starting on Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in