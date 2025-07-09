Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The doctor who led the fight to save Erin Patterson’s victims of mushroom poisoning described the horrifying effects of the toxins that alarmed his team and raised suspicion that they were dealing with a killer.

Dr Stephen Warrillow, director of intensive care at Austin Health in Victoria, said the four patients who had eaten the beef wellington dish cooked by Patterson were among the sickest he had ever seen.

Patterson, 50, was found guilty this week of murdering her former husband’s parents Gail and Donald Patterson and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson and of attempting to murder Heather's husband Ian.

Patterson had invited them for a meal at her home in Morwell, Victoria, on 29 July 2023 and served them beef wellington containing toxic mushrooms.

They fell sick shortly afterwards and died, except Ian, who survived after a period in hospital.

She had also invited her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, to the lunch, but he cancelled the day before because he was feeling too “uncomfortable” amid rising tensions between them.

Dr Warrillow described to the ABC how each of the four guests spiralled into multi-organ failure despite the best efforts of his team.

open image in gallery Erin Patterson’s former husband Simon Patterson arrives at the Supreme Court in Morwell ( AAP )

The four patients were “devastatingly unwell”, Dr Warrillow recalled, but what rang the alarm bells for his team was they all showed the same pattern of organ failure, which pointed to a common and powerful toxin.

“Certainly, the sickest patients in the whole state,” he said, “but it is unusual to have four patients similarly afflicted and they were critically ill with multiple organ failure”.

The triple murder trial of Patterson – dubbed the death cap mushroom cook case – gripped Australia for over two months as shocking details emerged of how she had murdered three of her estranged husband's relatives.

Patterson denied deliberate poisoning and contended she had no reason to murder her elderly in-laws. But the jury rejected her defence that the inclusion of toxic mushrooms in the meal was a terrible accident.

open image in gallery File. Ian Wilkinson ( AFP via Getty )

The death cap mushroom toxin first attacks the liver and the damage quickly spreads. Kidney failure follows, then circulatory collapse and broader metabolic failure.

“Once the liver fails, it tends to drag down all the other organs with it,” Dr Warrillow pointed out.

The four patients were put on mechanical ventilators and dialysis machines to purify their blood.

Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson became too sick to be even considered for liver transplants, the lead doctor said. Don Patterson was able to get one but could not be saved.

“Liver transplantation is one of the most complex and lengthy surgical procedures that we would ever do. The patient has to be sick enough to need one, but well enough to get through the surgery,” he said.

open image in gallery Handout photo from the Supreme Court of Victoria shows samples of Erin Patterson’s beef wellington meal laced with toxic mushrooms ( Supreme Court of Victoria )

Ian Wilkinson, a local pastor, was only saved due to “extraordinary work by the bedside clinical team” at the ICU despite his multiple organ failure, Dr Warrillow said.

His family was told he might not survive but measures of support for his circulation to try and clear toxins from his blood helped.

“He had very high levels of acid in his blood, higher levels of ammonia toxin in his blood, and looked very much like he was likely to die,” the doctor recalled. "It’s quite a remarkable outcome for him that he was ultimately able to survive and could recover so well in the end."

open image in gallery Photo released by the Supreme Court of Victoria shows the dining and kitchen area in Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha ( Supreme Court of Victoria )

Dr Chris Webster, who treated Heather Wilkinson before the incident, said her death was "particularly distressing". He described the couple as "humble, softly spoken, unassuming and respectful of each other".

Dr Webster said that he immediately suspected Patterson of foul play after she had told him the mushrooms came from Woolworths.

He described her demeanour as “evil” and “sociopathic” and said her lack of concern after being told she might have been exposed to a deadly toxin raised serious alarm.

Recalling Patterson's behaviour at the hospital, Dr Webster said she sat just metres away from two of the critically ill victims, Ian and Heather, without showing the slightest concern.

“That absence of concern for the wellbeing of Ian and Heather, I found that quite stark in terms of its oddness,” he said. “It contributed to the ongoing tapestry in my mind of her culpability.”