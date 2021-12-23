A pet cat notorious for stealing women’s undergarments brought home a surprisingly odd – and potentially criminal – set of items this time.

Five-year-old Keith has had a penchant for taking things that don’t belong to him from around his neighbourhood in Christchurch, New Zealand, for the past three years.

But this time he surprised his humans by bringing home a bong and a ziplock bag containing an unidentified white powder.

Owners Ginny and David Rumbold said the feline has in the past brought home a long list of stolen things, including black-laced panties, bras, shoes and even live eels from Christchurch’s local Heathcote river.

A local police officer told New Zealand-based news website Stuff that his department was “playing a bit of cat and mouse with this prolific offender.”

“Of particular concern is Keith’s latest find – an implement used to smoke cannabis. We’ll be seizing the implement and speaking to Keith about where he’s acquired it from,” the officer joked.

There was no comment from officials, however, about the unidentified white powder.

“Keith’s got a thing about shoes, he loves shoes, labelled shoes - Nike or Adidas ... ladies swimsuits, gloves,” Ms Rumbold told Stuff.

Keith had recently left a pair of knickers lying around on the couple’s back fence.

“I suggested to him diamonds and cash would be better, but that hasn’t happened so far,” Ms Rumbold joked.

Keith was also “detained” by his owners, but the cat got angry, stripped their Christmas tree bare and scattered baubles across the house.

The Rumbolds were forced to write an apology letter to the neighbours after which they collected Keith’s loot and put them in two containers.

They were then asked to rummage through the containers and collect any of the items Keith may have stolen from them.

The neighbours, however, are taking this in a lighter vein and apparently don’t hold the thefts against the cat.