New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran finally allowed to leave

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were reportedly detained in Iran for the last four months have been allowed to leave the Islamic country.

Travel bloggers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were travelling the world in a van, documenting their journey on their Instagram page named Expedition Earth.

The couple disappeared after entering Iran around the first week of July.

Concerns increased after the couple’s social media inactivity, as they had last posted on their Instagram page from Turkey on 5 July.

New Zealand’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade (MFAT) on Wednesday said the couple were “out of the country” and “safe and well”.

“We assisted two individuals to secure the necessary documentation in order to leave. During the period of time we were working alongside them, their movements were restricted,” said foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“They were monitored but they were safe and well. So we worked, as I say very hard, to make sure we could expedite this process.”

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said it was with “great relief” that she learned the couple had safely left Iran, adding that her government worked “hard” for the past few months for their release.

“Over the past several months, the ministry of foreign affairs and trade and New Zealand government has been working hard to ensure the safe exit of two New Zealanders from Iran,” she said, without naming the couple.

“I can’t give much more detail, but I can confirm that that has occurred and it has been particularly difficult I understand for the two individuals involved.”

Both Ms Ardern and the foreign ministry declined to release any details on the detained couple or where they had been held.

The prime minister also did not provide details on negotiations with Iran but said New Zealand condemned the brutal crackdown on women protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being held by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s strict dress code.

“Of course, we have shared our condemnation at the same time we have also had a duty of care to ensure that those New Zealanders were able to exit Iran,” she said.

“We have worked hard to do both: to ensure their safety but also to place our values on record on what is happening in Iran."

The Ardern government also updated its travel warnings for Iran, urging New Zealanders to leave Iran.

“Do not travel to Iran due to the potential for violent civil unrest, the risk of arrest or detention and the volatile security situation in the region,” read the advisory from the country.

“New Zealanders who are currently in Iran are advised to depart.”