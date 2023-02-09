For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents of Auckland have been asked to prepare for what has the potential to be the "most serious storm to impactNew Zealand this century".

The Auckland Emergency Management said it was working with MetService to track the storm, dubbed Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather system was upgraded to a category 2 storm on Thursday and is expected to reach category 3 by Friday morning. Category 3 storms have winds of 119-157 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 224kph. The storm is expected to reach New Zealand between Sunday and Tuesday.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century — especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit,” New Zealand weather forecaster WeatherWatch said. It added that the potential weather event would be concerning even if had Auckland not recently experienced serious flooding.

MetService said the characteristics and structure of any tropical cyclone will change dramatically by the time it reaches New Zealand, and it will almost certainly be reclassified as an ex-tropical cyclone.

However, “reclassification as an ex-tropical cyclone does not necessarily mean the system has weakened,” MetService added.

Authorities said residents should check in with neighbours, family and friends who might need help preparing for the storm.

The fresh warnings come less than a fortnight after Auckland was hammered by heavy rains, which killed at least four people, and left a trail of widespread flooding and landslides behind.

Gabrielle is forecasted to track south toward Aotearoa, New Zealand, over the next few days and near the North Island on Monday. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain to the upper North Island, including Auckland, causing severe gales and large waves.

It is currently sitting in the Coral Sea.

A state of emergency in Auckland, which was instituted on 27 January due to the previous heavy rains, has been extended for another week due to the forecasted severe weather conditions.

Mayor Wayne Brown was advised by police that emergency powers are still needed to support Aucklanders.

“My decision reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response,” Mr Brown said.