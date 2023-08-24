Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand brothers jailed for assaulting 18 women at bar they managed

Siblings found guilty of rape, sex violation, indecent assault and drink spiking

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 24 August 2023 12:44
Comments
<p>Brothers Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38 found guilty of assaulting a total of 18 individuals at the bar Mama Hooch and adjacent Italian restaurant Venuti</p>

Brothers Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38 found guilty of assaulting a total of 18 individuals at the bar Mama Hooch and adjacent Italian restaurant Venuti

(Screengrab/1News/YouTube)

Two brothers from New Zealand have been sentenced to 16-and-a-half and 17 years in prison for the drugging and sexual assault of at least 18 young women at the restaurant and bar they oversaw in Christchurch.

Brothers Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38, were arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Sinatra, a large-scale police investigation in New Zealand. After a two-month trial commencing in February, both were found guilty of multiple crimes, including rape, sex violation, indecent assault and drink spiking.

From 2015 to late 2018, they assaulted a total of 18 individuals at the bar Mama Hooch, owned by their father, and the adjacent Italian restaurant Venuti. Employing a secret WhatsApp group, they strategized targets and often drugged their victims, local media reported.

The elder brother, Danny, managed Mama Hooch’s bar, while Roberto, a chef at Venuti, also assisted at the bar after hours.

According to reports, Danny assaulted 15 women, frequently cornering them in the restrooms of Mama Hooch during late hours. Roberto engaged in sexual assaults on five women, even recording one rape at Venuti.

Recommended

Upon arrest, the brothers’ father, Michael Jaz, accused the police of corruption, claiming they coerced women into fabricating evidence against his sons.

“The level of your offending is unknown in this country.” said judge Paul Mabey of the Christchurch District Court during sentencing on Thursday, addressing the brothers.

“You helped yourself to young women with callous disregard for their rights and their dignity, their youth.”

He also ruled that they must serve half their sentence before being eligible for parole.

“Neither of you has expressed any remorse, empathy or feelings,” judge Mabey said. “You lied. You minimised. You demonstrated an arrogant belief that you could talk yourself out of anything.”

A collective of women in Christchurch, where the assaults took place, put up full-page advertisements in the city’s newspapers to publish an open letter addressed to the victims of the Jaz brothers.

Recommended

“Know that your voices have made a profound difference. You stopped future hurt at the hands of these offenders,” it read.

“To all who have reported sexual violence, who have endured lengthy court proceedings, who have withstood the mental repercussions, we are in awe of you.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in