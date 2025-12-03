Police wait for evidence to emerge after alleged thief ‘ate Fabergé pendant’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are waiting for evidence to emerge after a man allegedly ate a £15,000 Fabergé pendant in an attempt to smuggle it out of a jewellery store.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been publicly named, is accused of swallowing the ornate octopus pendant – inspired by the James Bond film Octopussy – at Partridge Jewelers in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland.

He was arrested inside the shop minutes after the alleged theft.

The man did not enter a plea when he appeared in Auckland District Court on 29 November.

“At the time of his arrest he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man,” Inspector Grae Anderson said in a statement.

“At this stage the pendant has not been recovered.”

A Faberge x 007 Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket ( Faberge )

The alleged loot was a limited-edition Fabergé egg pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film.

Central to the film's plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.

The shop’s website says the egg, only 50 of which have been made, is crafted from gold, painted with green enamel and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires.

The pendant is 8.4 centimetres (3.3 inches) tall and is mounted on a stand.

It retails for NZ$33,000.

“The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes,” an item description said.

“The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the centre of the Octopussy film.”

Time and digestion will tell if another octopus surprise is forthcoming.

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Mr Anderson said.

The accused man is due to appear in court again on 8 December.