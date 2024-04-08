New Zealand clamps down on visas after ‘unsustainable’ migration levels

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand has clamped down on work visa rules due to “unsustainable” migration levels, the government have announced.

The new changes include an English language requirement for low-skilled migrants and reducing the maximum stay from five years to three.

Last year, a near record 173,000 migrated to New Zealand.

Immigration minister Erica Stanford said: “Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this Government’s plan to rebuild the economy.

“The government is focused on attracting and retaining the highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage. At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages.”

Ms Stanford also announced the new plans will reduce the vulnerability of migrants to exploitation.

Applicants for most work visas now have to fulfill requirements for skills and work experience under the stricter rules.

It will be the employers responsibility to ensure migrants meet the specified requirements before offering them a job.

Authorities have also axed earlier plans to add 11 roles, such as welders, fitters and turners, to the list of jobs that would qualify for a fast track to residency.

The immigration minister added: “I am bringing in a suite of changes that will improve the AEWV scheme and ensure we are better testing the local labour market and reducing the risks of putting New Zealanders out of work. Many of these are not new, but rather a return to pre-pandemic settings that better balanced the needs of business with the wider interests of New Zealand.

“It is important that the AEWV settings facilitate the right mix of skilled temporary migrants to address genuine skill and labour shortages, support rebuilding the economy, and to help manage numbers and pressures on core infrastructure, such as schools, housing, and the health system.”

“These steps improve the scheme’s integrity and will help to prevent migrant exploitation, following recommendations from the recent Bestwick review, which found serious issues with the AEWV processes.

“By having an English language requirement migrants will be better able to understand their rights or raise concerns about an employer early.”

New Zealand currently has a population of 5.3 million and has since a large increase in migration since 2022.

At the same time, the country has seen unprecendented levels of citizens leaving the country. Last year there a record loss of 47,000 citizens, with many migrating to neighbouring Australia.

“These changes are the start of a more comprehensive work programme to create a smarter immigration system that manages net migration, responds to our changing economic context, attracts top talent, revitalises international education, is self-funding and sustainable, and better manages risk,” Ms Stanford added.

The Australian government also announced at the end of last year it will halve its migration by tightening visa requirements for international students and low-skilled workers.