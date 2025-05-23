The decorative cookie tin that helps New Zealand make new laws

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In New Zealand's Parliament, the fate of legislation rests within a humble biscuit tin.

A battered, decorative metal container, bought from a Wellington department store by a Parliament staffer in the early 1990s, rattles like a bingo drum under the scrutiny of a black-robed official and before a hushed audience.

The ceremonial lottery at Parliament, where bills are drawn randomly from what’s known as “the biscuit tin” in local parlance, is a way to ensure every New Zealand legislator, even those with minority viewpoints, has an opportunity to bring their proposed laws forward.

When a rare empty slot opens on Parliament’s agenda, the battered metal cookie tin is produced from a glass case and its solemn and silly rite is hastily arranged.

Inside the faded vessel with a peeling label might be an ambitious social initiative considered too risky for partisan support, a sensible but dull measure to tweak a statute, or a lawmaker’s controversial hobby horse that their party wishes they’d stop talking about.

The tin doesn’t judge.

A quirky tin becomes a democratic tool

The quaintly patterned container might seem like a gag, but the ritual selection of bills from it is a serious affair.

Where decisions governing which bills are debated by legislators in Parliament are often determined by backroom brokering and subject to political gatekeeping, the cookie tin strikes an egalitarian note.

open image in gallery Parliamentary Service staffer Renee Beeson, left, draws a bingo token from the biscuit tin ( AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

“We ate the biscuits, got some bingo tokens numbered one through to 90, I think, and that is the way that the random numbers are drawn now, rather than any kind of computer system,” said David Wilson, the Clerk of New Zealand’s House of Representatives.

“Which has become quite an iconic part of our democracy.”

An unusual public ritual

Most laws that pass through New Zealand’s Parliament need never enter the ballot. They’re part of the government’s legislative agenda, advanced by senior legislators from ruling parties who already know their proposals will succeed by vote.

But on one day each fortnight that Parliament sits, bills drawn from the cookie tin are debated. On Thursday, with spaces for three new bills suddenly available, Wilson presided over a ballot in Parliament’s library.

A small crowd of staffers and lawmakers watched as the clerk’s colleagues tipped numbered bingo tokens representing each bill into the cookie tin with a flourish, shook the vessel, and drew. Spectators could find out by email which bills had won the lottery, Wilson said.

open image in gallery Bingo tokens, each representing a lawmaker's bill to be entered into the ballot, are laid out before the draw at Parliament in Wellington ( AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

“I just think they quite like the performance of it,” he said.

All lawmakers who aren’t ministers are permitted to enter one bill at a time into the ballot. It’s drawn by someone who isn’t affiliated with a political party, including school students or visitors celebrating birthdays.

So-called members’ bills – and ballot or negotiation systems to select which will advance – are a feature of Westminster parliamentary democracies worldwide. But Wilson did not know of another country with such an unusual ceremony.

Tradition replaces overnight scramble

The ritual began pragmatically, a bid to end a practice that wearied officials before. Once, lawmakers would race to the clerk’s office to submit bills when a spot on the agenda became free, sometimes queuing overnight.

It prompted the purchase of the cookie tin and a tradition that blends dry procedural necessity and New Zealand’s cheerful cultural irreverence. Visitors to Parliament can buy mugs and socks printed with the tin’s distinctive blue pattern at the gift shop.

Cookie tin shapes major laws

The lottery has produced some of New Zealand’s most notable modern laws.

Bills legalising marriage equality and voluntary euthanasia were once drawn from the cookie tin and eventually enacted after their sponsors launched sweeping public campaigns to sway the opinions of their peers.

That was the hope of two lawmakers whose measures were selected from the ballot on Thursday and who said they would campaign to rally cross-party support.

open image in gallery Socks are mugs printed with the biscuit tin pattern and label are seen for sale in the New Zealand Parliament gift shop ( AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay )

Arena Williams will seek a law change forcing greater transparency about the fees associated with international money transfers, which she said would especially benefit working people who send money to their families abroad. It was the second of her measures selected from the tin, improbably good luck for a lawmaker of fewer than five years.

Meanwhile, a “delighted” Tim van de Molen, whose law would prohibit the improper use or disposal of military decorations, was celebrating his first cookie tin victory after seven and a half years in Parliament.

“It’s a quirky part of our system that I think is typically Kiwi,” he said. “It’s a pretty basic sort of system, but she’ll be right. It does the job.”