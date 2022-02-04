New Zealand parrot steals family’s GoPro camera and films its escape

A mischievous parrot in New Zealand has become a social media sensation after it stole a GoPro camera and filmed its flight over the remote Fiordland region.

The parrot species, known as Kea, is renowned for its curious nature. They are often spotted stealing wallets, jewellery and other items from people.

The video of the parrot’s adventure was shared on YouTube by Alex Verheul, whose family were hiking in Fiordland. The footage shows the parrot perched on the corner of a balcony, before it charges towards the camera and picks it up with its beak.

The bird then takes off with the camera through the lush meadows and valleys of the wilderness before landing. Afterwards, it starts pecking at the camera and breaks off a piece of plastic.

The Verheul family, who had been hiking the Kepler Track, told local television programme Seven Sharp that they were staying at a hut when some of the birds joined them, prompting them to put the GoPro out on the balcony.

After the camera was stolen by the parrot, the family managed to track it down by following bird sounds.

“We just followed the sound down there, we could see them hanging out in a tree – they’d obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro. My son decided to go check the rocks where it looked like a good place for a bird to land, and there it was still sitting there, still filming," Mr Verheul said.

The camera was found about 3,000 metres away from the hut, the family said.

The Verheuls said they were shocked the incident was captured on film in its entirety.