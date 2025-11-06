Former police boss admits viewing child sex abuse material at work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former top police official has pleaded guilty to viewing child sex abuse material at work, along with other illegal content.

Jevon McSkimming, 52, was New Zealand’s deputy police commissioner from 2023 until May this year, when he quit after an investigation uncovered the illegal images.

He did not speak during the hearing at Wellington District Court and did not comment afterwards, local media outlets reported.

His lawyer entered guilty pleas on counts of possessing the illegal material, which McSkimming accessed on his work phone and laptop.

Court documents said that since July 2020, McSkimming had accessed hundreds of child sexual abuse photographs and images through Google searches, including real, artificially generated and cartoon pictures.

He also sought illegal sexual content involving animals.

open image in gallery McSkimming appeared at the Wellington District Court ( Fairfax NZ )

About a third of his total internet searches during work hours in the four-and-a-half year period that was investigated were of a pornographic nature, investigators found.

The case has prompted scrutiny for law enforcement and an independent review of the security measures on police technology.

A report has urged police to bolster monitoring of staff internet use, filtering mechanisms for harmful content and oversight of agency devices.

New Zealand’s police chief, Commissioner Richard Chambers, described McSkimming's conduct as disgraceful and shameful, saying it went “against the core values" of police.

“I will not allow this to tarnish my staff, who are as appalled by this as I am,” Chambers said.

The investigation into McSkimming’s internet use began as investigators probed a separate complaint against him by a member of the public. The outcome of that inquiry has not been made public.

McSkimming, a police officer since 1996, was suspended on full pay in December 2024.

According to court documents, he became aware of the investigation into his internet use in March and admitted to two colleagues that he had found ways to circumvent police computer system blocks to access sexual content.

He is due to be sentenced in December. The charges carry up to 10 years in prison.