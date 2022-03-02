Anti-vaxx protestors in New Zealand desecrated and torched the grounds outside the parliament building as a demonstration against Covid-19 mandates by the Jacinda Ardern administration escalated on Wednesday.

Thick black smoke engulfed the parliament area that the protesters have been camping at for more than three weeks as they set ablaze tents, mattresses, chairs, and grounds, and even damaged a slide for children.

The clashes broke out after hundreds of police officers in riot gear entered the grounds and surrounding streets on Wednesday morning. But, the police regained control by afternoon. The task force had pulled in several hundred officers from around New Zealand to clear up the protest site.

The prime minister said the clashes will not define the response to the pandemic in New Zealand, where nearly 77 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I was both angry and also deeply saddened. To see the Parliament – your Parliament, our Parliament – desecrated in that way, and a children’s playground destroyed, by a small group of illegal protesters,” Ms Ardern said. She added that though the police force had anticipated hostility, resistance and violence, it was completely different to witness it.

This is the first time the New Zealand police force has resorted to harsh measures against protestors pushing for a rollback of Covid-19 mandates.

During the clearing operations, protesters sprayed fire extinguishers and threw paint at police officials, while others used makeshift shields and barricades, said police commissioner Andrew Coster. A laser pointer was also aimed at a police helicopter.

Nearly 300 cars, vans and trucks used by protestors to block the passage and streets around the parliament have been towed away.

Officials had to move in with force as the previous rounds of dialogue with protest leaders did not lead to fruition, Mr Coster said, adding that many genuine protestors had left the site and were instead replaced by people keen on violent confrontation.

“I was very clear of our approach, which was to de-escalate. There is no interest from anyone here in turning this into a fight,” Mr Coster said. “However, this protest has tipped over a balance and it now needs to end.”

In a statement released later in the day, the protestors said they were united in seeking removal of mandates and to make their own informed choices regarding their health, free from coercion and punishment.

A vast majority of protesters were well-behaved and kept camping outside the parliament as a last resort after options of constructive talks were junked.

At least 132 people were arrested by the New Zealand police before Wednesday’s operation.