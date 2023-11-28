For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand‘s decision to reverse its landmark generational smoking ban to fund tax cuts could be just the first step of many by the new conservative government to chip away at Jacinda Ardern’s progressive legacy.

The smoking ban, passed last year by the liberal government, stated that anyone born after 1 January 2009 would never be able to buy tobacco, with the age limit to purchase cigarettes rising by a year every 12 months.

The policy shift was a step towards preventing thousands of smoking-related deaths and saving precious dollars in the healthcare system. Unveiled by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the legislation also included a significant reduction in the permissible nicotine levels within tobacco products and aimed to restrict tobacco sales exclusively to designated stores, drastically reducing the number of authorised outlets from 6,000 to just 600 nationwide.

It was the world’s first policy of its kind and has inspired other governments around the world, including in the UK, to consider similar measures. Ardern – the flagbearer of the smoking ban – is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Rishi Sunak’s announcement at the Conservative Party conference last month that he would effectively outlaw smoking among younger generations.

New Zealand’s law change was supposed to be implemented from July next year. Now, however, the new conservative coalition led by 53-year-old ex-businessman Christopher Luxon says the prohibition will be repealed, and that it would have created “an opportunity for a black market to emerge, which would be largely untaxed”.

In her five years as prime minister, Ardern emerged as a symbol for left-leaning politics and women in leadership around the world, elevating New Zealand’s profile in the process. Despite facing challenges on the domestic front, largely fuelled by unhappiness over economic concerns and Covid-19 restrictions, she established a status as something of a global icon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, centre, waves as she leaves Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand on 22 March 2019. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, centre right in front, poses for a selfie with students of Addington School in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 16 Aug 2017 (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In 2019, in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque attacks which killed 51 people, Ardern promptly took action to strengthen New Zealand’s firearms regulations, announcing a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms within a week of the tragedy. She met the families of victims of the attack wearing a hijab, telling them New Zealand was “united in grief”.

As one of the world’s few female heads of state, she also made international headlines when she brought her baby to a United Nations meeting. She used the moment to advocate for more support for working mothers, saying: ““I have the ability to take my child to work, there’s not many places you can do that.”

However, the going was not always smooth. During the first wave of Covid, Ardern’s government implemented a strict national lockdown – a move which divided opinion. Some credited her with saving thousands of lives but a section of health experts called it “archaic and misinformed”.

Challenges persisted with the increasing cost of living, a shortage of affordable housing, rising inequality, and unfulfilled election promises. In January this year, she announced her resignation saying she “no longer had enough in the tank” for the job.

Despite the perception that Ardern’s Labour government failed to accomplish significant tasks at home, the former leader did make contributions towards welfare and poverty reduction.

Now that the centre-right National Party-led coalition has formed New Zealand’s next government, experts say most of the reforms she announced could be at risk.

Christopher Luxon, a 53-year-old former businessman, was officially sworn in as New Zealand's 42nd prime minister and said his top priority was to improve the economy (NZME)

There are fears that important changes to housing regulations – such as preventing landlords from evicting tenants without cause and banning the deduction of interest payments – are on the agenda for reversal, according to local media.

Ardern was also credited with revolutionising workers’ rights in New Zealand. Her administration significantly expanded unions’ collective bargaining power through the format of Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) – bringing unions and business associations together to agree pay rates that would then apply across entire industries.

Luxon’s National Party, however, says the new law “was harmful to productivity and business”. In its coalition agreement, the new government pledged “to repeal the Fair Pay Act by Christmas”, according to Stuff.

Several observers believe that given the complexity of FPAs, they were not necessarily the central focus of the election campaign. But they hold implications for Ardern’s legacy as they represent the conflict between interests of capital and labour in the country’s political landscape.

A sign on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds where the Treaty of Waitangi was first signed between Maori and the British Crown on 6 Feb 1840, detailing the history, is seen in Waitangi, northern New Zealand on 5 Oct 2020. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The newly formed government has also vowed to re-evaluate the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document that establishes the relationship between the government and the Maori people. Last year, Ardern issued a “long overdue” apology to the Ngati Maniapoto tribe for warmongering and nearly two centuries of Treaty of Waitangi breaches. Her government committed to providing $155m in financial and commercial redress and returning 36 culturally significant sites to the Maori community.

During the election, ACT leader David Seymour announced that his party aims to end the co-governance and eliminate “division by race”. “This country deserves a say on what the Treaty means. It’s everybody’s country and everybody should have a say in how its constitutional arrangements evolve and develop,” he said.

Another coalition partner, New Zealand First, also outlined proposals to strip Maori names from government departments and introduce legislation designating English as an “official” language of New Zealand. “Our very democracy is at risk from a rising tide of racism and separatism that has given birth to secret social engineering that you were never warned about and most certainly never agreed to,” New Zealand first leader Winston Peters said before the election.

Maori community leaders and politicians have warned that there could be civil disobedience if there are changes made to the Treaty.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries her newborn baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford with her partner Clarke Gayford as she walks out of the Auckland Hospital in New Zealand, 24 June 2018. (Reuters)

“To my mind, there are two Jacindas – the one with superhuman emotional intelligence in moments of crisis that had us bonded in solidarity to one another, and the super cautious domestic policy Jacinda who, despite having our hearts soar from the rhetoric of transformation, always managed to disappoint in delivery,” media commentator Martyn “Bomber” Bradbury said when Ardern resigned.

“There are only so many ‘good first steps’ before you accept you are jogging on the spot. In the end, her kindness exacerbated anger because when you are hurting, having someone smile at you makes you angrier.”

In 2020, Ardern gained international attention for leading the most diverse parliament in New Zealand’s history comprising over half female members and the largest representation of indigenous Maori lawmakers. And in April this year New Zealand achieved gender parity in its cabinet for the first time – albeit after Ardern left office.

The shift to the right in this year’s general election saw New Zealand’s parliament “become less ethnically diverse, with a few exceptions”, wrote political scientists Alexander Tan and Neel Vanvari in The Conversation.

Luxon’s 20-member cabinet met for the first time on Tuesday and is no longer equal in terms of gender, with eight women and 12 men in the government’s top roles. The new prime minister refused to be drawn on policy announcements, saying cabinet needed to meet first to discuss them. “We’ll work out how best to implement all the commitments that we’ve made over the coalition, but some of it won’t all happen in the first 100 days, some of it will,” he added.