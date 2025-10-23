Flights cancelled as powerful storm prompts rare red warning in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of people went without power and over 100 flights were cancelled as New Zealand battled one of its most severe spring storms in recent years.

Authorities issued rare “red warnings” as wind gusts reached up to 155kmph. A red warning – the country’s highest alert level – is issued only during the most extreme weather events.

The national weather service, MetService, said the destructive winds were sweeping across much of the South Island and the lower North Island, with Canterbury bearing the brunt.

The government declared a state of emergency in Canterbury late on Wednesday, warning that conditions were “life-threatening” in exposed areas.

Power company Orion NZ said nearly 90,000 homes had lost electricity, though its crews were gradually restoring service. On Thursday, over 1,000 properties on the Orion network were still without power.

“We are expecting there will be a small number of properties who we may not be able to restore until tomorrow,” the company said.

“If your power hasn’t been restored by 7pm this evening, please prepare to be without power overnight.”

Photos and videos broadcast by local media showed roofs ripped from houses, power poles toppled, and roads blocked by fallen trees.

open image in gallery Strong winds overturn a truck on a highway in Springfield ( REUTERS )

Flights in and out of Wellington and Christchurch were grounded for most of Thursday, with Air New Zealand cancelling almost 100 flights.

The airline said it would “only operate when safe to do so”.

The Wellington airport said limited operations had resumed by evening as winds eased.

Train services were suspended and several highways closed, and the national transport agency urged drivers to stay off the roads. The storm also forced the closure of schools and libraries.

The storm follows a week of extreme weather across the Tasman Sea in Australia, which is struggling with record October temperatures and early-season bushfires.

open image in gallery A screen at Wellington's central railway station shows cancelled trips during a rare red wind warning ( AFP via Getty Images )

A man was killed earlier this week in Wellington when a tree branch fell on him, local police said. In another incident caught on video, a woman was blown into traffic by a powerful gust but survived.

The MetService said wind gusts of 150kmph lashed the Canterbury High Country and around Christchurch. In exposed parts of Wellington and Wairarapa, gusts could reach 140kmph.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were responding to dozens of incidents, including vegetation fires in Kaikōura, Hanmer Springs, and Hawke’s Bay. Some of these places were difficult to reach because fallen trees had blocked access roads.

Authorities urged people to stay indoors, secure loose objects, and avoid non-essential travel until the storm passed.

The weather is expected to improve by Friday morning. Marlborough’s emergency management controller Richard McNamara said the region had come through the weather event well despite some impact around it.

"The immediate danger appears to have passed but people should still remain vigilant, particularly around power lines down and possible road damage,” he said, according to NZ Herald.