New Zealand enjoys light relief from comic moment during intense lockdown

New Zealanders enjoyed a moment of comic relief amid the intense coronavirus lockdown, after an expletive-ridden voice recording of an employee at a movie theatre went viral on social media.

An employee of Movie Max Cinemas in Timaru, on the South Island, tasked with recording a temporary closure voicemail, uploaded the message laden with frustrated outbursts between his multiple takes.

“Hello, and thank for calling Movie Max Digital Cinemas, Timaru,” it began. “We are currently closed until... ahh f*** you.” While, he starts off well in the second take, that too ends with “oh for f***’s sake” after he stumbles on the next line.

He ends the third take with an even more exasperated “oh f*** me” before nailing it in his next attempt.

Social media could not hold its delight over the digital faux pas of the employee who uploaded all his earlier attempts on the machine.

“Movie Max in Timaru New Zealand is having A DAY,” wrote a user sharing the clip on the Twitter handle

“If any tweet sums up the past 18 months it’s this one,” wrote another.

“Getting serious flashbacks to recording talks and presentations at the beginning of lockdown here. . . we’ve all been there!” wrote another.

Another user, who feared that the employee might get into trouble due to the attention it is getting on social media, wrote to the Movie Max checking if he “not in trouble” and “is having a good day”.

According to the Guardian, Timaru’s mayor, Nigel Bowen informed the cinema’s owner about the recording which was then promptly replaced with a more uncontroversial version.

“At the moment we need a bit of lighthearted relief,” Mr Bowen was quoted as saying. “Everyone is a bit cooped up with the current lockdown, so people are enjoying having a bit of a laugh.”

The comical relief comes at a time when New Zealand has been under a stringent lockdown for almost two weeks after it reported a case of community spread of the coronavirus.

The country, which has pursued the Zero Covid strategy, has so far reported a total of 736 cases.

With Auckland identified as the outbreak epicenter, about 1.7 million residents of the country’s largest city will remain in strict level 4 lockdown, reported Reuters. At this level, all types of transport and travel are restricted and only essential personal movement is allowed.

Restrictions have been eased in the rest of the countries but schools and offices as well as cafe, restaurants and all public venues will remain shut.

Additional reporting from the wires