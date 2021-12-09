Two-year-old boy dies and baby has emergency surgery after botched circumcision in Western Australia

Seven-month-old infant spent night in an ICU fighting for life but has now returned home

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 09 December 2021 10:15
Comments
<p>File photo: The seven-month-old infant underwent emergency surgery in Perth Children’s Hospital in Nedlands</p>

File photo: The seven-month-old infant underwent emergency surgery in Perth Children’s Hospital in Nedlands

(Getty Images)

A two-year-old boy died after a circumcision procedure went wrong in a hospital in Western Australia. The toddler’s seven-month-old brother, who also underwent the procedure, had to undergo surgery, the police said.

Circumcision is the surgical removal of the foreskin or the tissue that covers the head of the penis.

The children were taken to an emergency department at the Armadale Hospital in the suburb of Perth on Tuesday night following the botched procedure, Seven News reported. The two-year-old was declared dead on arrival.

The infant, however, was taken to the Perth Children’s Hospital in Nedlands for emergency surgery, where he was in a critical condition. He spent Tuesday night in an Intensive Care Unit but has since been released, according to Seven News.

Investigators, however, said the death is not being considered suspicious and that an investigation was underway.

Recommended

“It can be confirmed the boy underwent a medical procedure at a registered medical centre prior to his death,” a police spokesperson said. “The death of the two-year-old boy is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner”.

This isn’t the first time a circumcision procedure has gone wrong.

According to Dan Bollinger, who is a vocal opponent of circumcision in the US, “circumcision-related mortality rates are not known with certainty” but his 2010 study estimated that “more than 100 neonatal circumcision-related deaths occur annually in the United States —  about 1.3 per cent of male neonatal deaths from all causes”.

In Australia, fewer than 20 per cent of boys are circumcised, according to ABC News.

It said that in the 1950s, the rate of circumcision in the country was about 80 per cent. “The ratio of cut to uncut has since reversed: It’s estimated about 20 per cent of newborn boys are now circumcised,” the report added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in