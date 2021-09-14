A woman has captured the moment that she discovered a large red-bellied black snake causing havoc in her living room.

Sarah Kirkman, a TikTok user from Australia, says in the video that she returned to her home to find a huge mess in her living room and the red-belly snake perched on the top of her TV.

Kirkman said that is the fourth time she has spotted one of the reptiles in her home this month. “It’s official, I have a snake plague”, she said during the video.

“Just two days ago I walked into my laundry and heard a loud hissing sound, looked down, and found another red belly at my feet.”

Kirkman said she had been forced to call a neighbour to remove the reptile as her local snake removal expert was away on holiday.

The video, posted on Sunday, has been viewed nearly 300,000 times on TikTok.

The red-bellied black snake is indigenous to Australia, and is most commonly found in moist habitats on the east coast of the country. They can grow up to around 4ft in length and have a pink or dull red belly.

The snakes are not aggressive but can attack if provoked. A bite from a red-bellied black snake can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There are no recorded deaths attributed to the species, though some bite victims have required amputation following a severe reaction.

WIRES, a wildlife rescue charity based in Australia, warns that anyone who encounters a red-bellied black snake must not try to approach it or attempt to contain it.

A message posted on the charity’s website reads: ”While many snakes are not venomous please keep children and pets away from snakes at all times.”

Australia has around 140 species of land snake and 32 recorded species of sea snake, according to the New South Wales regional government. Around 100 snakes are venomous though only 12 of these are capable of inflicting a fatal wound.