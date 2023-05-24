Great grandmother, 95, dies after police Tasered her in care home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 95-year-old grandmother who was allegedly Tasered by a police officer in her Australian care home, died in hospital on Wednesday.

Clare Nowland, who had dementia, was Tasered after staff found her holding a knife outside her room in the centre in Cooma in southeastern Australia on Wednesday last week.

Senior constable Kristian White, 33, has been under police internal investigation since the incident and has been suspended from duty with pay since Tuesday.

He is due to appear in court next week to face charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

“It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

“Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time.”

Ms Nowland sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed after she fell during the incident and was previously receiving “end of life” care in hospital.

The alleged violence against an elderly woman with dementia has sparked a national debate in Australia about the police use of stun guns.

Andrew Thaler, a family friend, told the BBC that the family were “shocked” by the incident.

He told the broadcaster: “The family are shocked, they’re confused... and the community is outraged. How can this happen? How do you explain this level of force? It’s absurd.”

The state’s police minister, Yasmin Catley sent her condolences and said her sympathies were also with the people of Cooma and the residents and carers at the home.

“We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss,” she added in her statement, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

More follows