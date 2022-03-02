Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is isolating at his home in Sydney after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Morrison developed a fever on Tuesday and is experiencing flu-like symptoms. “I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney,” he said in a statement.

This comes at a time when Australia is facing severe flooding in several parts of the country and discussions on the Ukraine crisis are of paramount importance.

The prime minister said he will be looking after his duties in isolation.

Mr Morrison also posted a video on his Facebook page with an update on the flooding situation impacting Australia’s east coast.

He said: “First of all, can I just thank everybody for their very kind wishes after I confirmed last night that I tested positive for Covid, and also for your kind words in relation to Jen and the girls.”

He added: “They’re all negative, but obviously close contacts will be isolating here in Sydney.”

He said he had been experiencing flu-like symptoms for the past few days but his tests had returned negative. On Tuesday morning when he took an RT-PCR test, the result was positive.

“Tonight I tested positive to Covid-19. I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” he said.

Mr Morrison also assured that he will continue to work remotely including handling the NSW and Queensland flood responses, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and next month’s federal budget, the local media reported.

The prime minister was supposed to attend an event at the Sydney Opera House in support of Ukraine which he has had to cancel.