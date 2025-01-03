Missing surfer believed to have been killed by shark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A surfer missing in Australia is believed to have died in a shark attack, Police said on Friday, as they continued to search the waters where the man disappeared.

The 28-year-old was in the sea at a popular surf beach in South Australia where another man was killed by a white shark in 2023.

A witness who saw the shark attack on Thursday evening at Granites Beach, near the coastal town of Streaky Bay, rode into the sea on a jet ski and retrieved the man’s surfboard, Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“There was just no sign of this young man, there’s just been no sign of him,” she told ABC. “From witnesses’ descriptions, we’re pretty confident that sadly he’s been killed by this shark.”

The beach was known to be frequented by sharks, Ms Stokes said.

She did not specify what species of shark was believed to be involved.

Emergency responders and volunteers were searching offshore on Friday for the local man and the beach was closed to the public.

Police were preparing a coroner’s report, a statement said.

It comes after a youth pastor was killed in a shark attack while spearfishing in the waters of Australia‘s Great Barrier Reef last Saturday.

open image in gallery A sign on Manly beach Australia warns of a shark sighting ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Luke Walford, 40, a chaplain at the Cathedral of Praise Church in central Queensland, was fishing with his family members when a shark attacked him, Queensland police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene just before 6pm local time despite repeated attempts by paramedics to revive him.

A rescue helicopter was called to the Humpy Island camping area in the Keppel Bay Islands National Park, about 18km off the mainland, after the pastor was attacked at around 4.30pm local time, the police said.

Shark attacks in Australia are rare with 255 fatal bites recorded since 1791 in the country of 27 million people, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database.

The state of South Australia has registered more episodes in the past two years than usual.

There were five shark attacks off the state’s coast in 2023, three of them fatal and one at the same beach as Thursday’s incident.

Scientists at the time said they did not know the reason for the cluster.

There was one non-fatal shark bite off South Australia’s coast in 2024.