Shark tears huge bite-sized chunk out of surfer’s board in terrifying close encounter
Eyewitnesses said that the surfer was launched into the air during the early morning attack at a popular beach in Australia
A shark took a huge bite out of a surfboard and snapped it in half during a close encounter with a surfer in Australia.
Brad Ross had a narrow escape on Monday morning as he went for a surf at Cabarita Beach, which lies between Byron Bay and Gold Coast.
The shark attacked close to Mr Ross’ rear while he was sat on his board, eyewitness Kym Falvey told the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC). Mr Ross was then launched from his board in the attack, emerging from the water with his board in two pieces.
"The man was sitting on his board and the shark literally bit the board behind his butt,” the local yoga teacher told the broadcaster. "The board just popped, like it exploded, and it flew up in the air. By this time there was a man up on the rocks going, 'Oi, come in.’”
"The last time the shark came right into the shallows, so the surfers in the water were saying: 'We didn't want to stop paddling until we got onto the dry sand.'”
Local authorities said no one was injured in the attack but they closed the beach temporarily after Surf Life Saving New South Wales responded to the incident at around 7.30am local time and drone monitoring of the shark was launched.
“While we know that the surfer is 'rattled', we're very pleased that he got out of the water safely today,” Tweed Shire Council added.
The local surfer was described as “very, very lucky” by Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast’s Dave Rope, who urged caution from fellow surfers.
A five-metre long shark was caught and released from the SMART Drumline at Norries Headland, Cabarita Beach, at 9.52am, although the shark was later spotted by Dorsal Shark reports just after noon.
Photos posted online showed the surfer on the beach with a large hole in his board.
Professional surfer Kelly Slater, who has won the World Surf League 11 times, said of the incident: “Incredible he’s ok. Great example of why I fear open ocean swimming so much. Surfboards have saved quite a few surfers with that tiny barrier.”
Just two months before, a 16-year-old boy was bitten by a shark at the same location.
