Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
‘People are advised to move to higher ground now’
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over a large region.
“People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.
The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.
The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.
“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.
There are no reports of widespread damage or injuries so far.
More follows...
