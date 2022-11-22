For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over a large region.

“People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.

The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.

The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.

“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.

There are no reports of widespread damage or injuries so far.

