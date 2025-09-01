Australian state bans plastic fish soy sauce bottles due to risk to ocean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plastic soy sauce bottles, often shaped like fish and a common sight with takeaway sushi in many countries, have been banned in South Australia. From Monday, restaurants in the state are prohibited from offering these decorative containers to customers as part of a new measure aimed at curbing plastic waste.

The state of 1.9 million people is the first in Australia to enact such a prohibition on the distinctive fish-shaped bottles. While the focus on these specific containers might seem unusually precise, officials have stated they are particularly detrimental to the environment and pose a risk to marine life, which can mistake them for food once they reach the ocean.

South Australia’s government has consistently expanded its list of banned plastics annually, establishing the country’s most comprehensive measures against plastic pollution.

The tiny bottles were “easily dropped, blown away, or washed into drains,” South Australia Deputy Premier Susan Close said in a statement.

open image in gallery This photo shows plastic soy sauce fish containers in Newcastle, Australia, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Even when the bottles landed in recycling bins, they were "too small to be captured by sorting machinery and often end up in landfill or as fugitive plastic in the environment,” she said.

Instead, restaurants were required to use larger bottles, refillable condiment containers or what officials said were less harmful single-use alternatives such as sachets, squeezable packs or compostable vessels. The ban covered fish-shaped or rectangular containers that had lids, caps or stoppers and held less than 30 milliliters (1 ounce) of soy sauce.

Balloon sticks and Q-Tips among banned items

Other items banned beginning Monday included cutlery or straws attached to food items, such as the plastic-wrapped straws often connected to juice boxes.

The move was the latest expansion of plastic elimination measures that began in 2009 when South Australia became the first state to ban single-use plastic shopping bags.

Plastic cutlery, plastic straws and many forms of takeout packaging and single-use coffee cups have followed since a 2021 law change. Plastic balloon sticks, confetti and Q-Tips are among other items banned.

Breaches of the law are enforced by the state's Environment Protection Authority, with possible penalties ranging from warnings to prosecution.

Next on the list for prohibition are stickers often applied to fresh produce, such as apples, that identify the item’s branding or origin. The state government delayed the change, which was due to take effect in 2025, after producers said it would drive up costs and hamper the supply chain moving fresh fruit and vegetables between Australian states.

Governments around the world have enacted various forms of consumer plastic bans.

In 2023, New Zealand’s government said it was the first to implement a nationwide prohibition on thin plastic bags used for produce in grocery stores. Authorities in Lagos, Nigeria, one of the world's most plastic polluted urban areas, established a prohibition on single-use items in July, with mixed results so far.

The world has seen an explosion in plastic use this century, much of it single-use items that take hundreds of years to break down. Every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers and lakes where they drive environmental degradation, poisoning of marine life and human ill-health, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Very little plastic is recycled. About 85% of single-use plastic bottles, containers and packaging end up in landfills or are mismanaged, U.N. reports say.

Talks to create a binding global plastic pollution treaty collapsed in August with no consensus. Plastics are made from fossil fuels, such as oil, and oil-producing countries oppose any moves to include limiting the production of plastics in the accord.