Australia bomb cyclone live: Travel chaos continues after strong winds leave thousands without power
Heavy rain, flash flooding and 125kmph winds from a destructive “bomb cyclone” continue to create havoc on Australia’s east coast, leaving thousands without power, roads closed and Sydney under flood warnings.
Ausgrid says power has been restored to 30,000 customers, but about 9,100 homes and businesses remain in the dark this morning.
Major roads are still closed, and ferry and train services continue to face delays and suspensions.
Some suburbs received up to 130 millimetres of rain through the night, and severe weather warnings are in place from as far north as Coffs Harbour to the South Coast.
The New South Wales Emergency Service has issued flood warnings for parts of Greater Sydney, with Advice-level alerts now active for Camden, Penrith and North Richmond.
Areas near the Victorian border could also be impacted today as the intense coastal low tracks south, with damaging conditions expected to persist through Wednesday.
Several domestic flights from Sydney airport including from operators like Qantas and Virgin airlines were cancelled.
Flood warnings issued for parts of Sydney
The NSW State Emergency Service has issued initial flood warnings for parts of Greater Sydney, with Advice-level alerts now active for Camden, Penrith and North Richmond.
In Camden, the Nepean River is rising and could reach 6.8 metres by tonight, up from its current level of 2.98m. In Penrith, the Nepean is at 1.26m but expected to climb to 3.9m by evening.
Meanwhile, the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond is at 0.57m and forecast to reach 3.8m by early Wednesday. Residents in these areas are urged to keep an eye on warnings here.
Power restored to 30,000 customers, thousands still in the dark
Ausgrid says electricity has now been restored to around 30,000 customers affected by the severe NSW storm overnight and into this morning.
Crews are still working to reconnect power for about 9,100 homes and businesses.
In a statement, Ausgrid warned residents to stay alert for hazards caused by the storm, especially fallen powerlines.
“Always assume they are live and stay at least 8 metres – or 2 car lengths – away from them,” a spokesperson said.
Authorities warn of higher number of emergency calls
New South Wales SES state operations manager Dallas Burnes has reported a rise in emergency calls due to extreme weather.
"We're already starting to see the impacts — 600 incidents responded to in the last 24 hours and over a thousand of our volunteers out helping their communities already," he told Nine's Today programme on Tuesday.
"We are really concerned about flash flooding, particularly around the commute home for people this afternoon, as we see those rainfall figures escalate throughout the day," he warned.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’?
A large fall in pressure – about 20 to 30 hectopascals over the past day or two – has transformed the costal low into a severe storm system.
But the Bureau of Meteorology has stopped short of calling the weather system a “bomb cyclone”.
The bureau’s senior meteorologist, Jonathan How, told Nine’s Today program: “We don’t really use [bomb cyclone] very much. We just talk about a low pressure system deepening very quickly because ‘bomb’ can sort of create a little bit more panic and [make it sound] a little bit more scary than what it actually is.”
Severe weather to persist on Wednesday, forecasters say
The Bureau of Meteorology says dangerous conditions from the powerful east coast storm will continue through Wednesday, with warnings for damaging winds and large seas still in place.
“Damaging winds and large seas will continue across much of the coast through Wednesday, with warnings expected to continue," senior meteorologist Helen Reid said.
The bureau expects the system to gradually move offshore into the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, with conditions improving later in the week.
“Conditions will continue to ease into Friday with only very light isolated showers lingering about the east coast by the end of the week,” Ms Reid added.
Which direction is the coastal low heading?
The coastal low has been detected offshore to the east of Sydney, with people warned to stay indoors and not travel on Wednesday.
Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement: “A moist southeasterly airstream is likely to continue strengthening on the southern flank of the system this evening, bringing heavy rainfall through the southern Illawarra, South Coast and adjacent Southern Tablelands.
“Impacts associated with the complex low will likely be on an easing trend during Thursday, but pulses of increased winds and rainfall associated with this system could continue to impact areas of eastern NSW.”
Single runway operation begins at Sydney airport
A single runway operation is in place at Sydney airport due to severe weather.
“This decision is purely weather and safety-related to safeguard the travelling public,” a spokesperson said.
“We anticipated this safety call in cooperation with our airline customers and the BOM.
“Airlines and airports were well aware single runway ops were a likely outcome today due to BOM’s inclement weather forecast.”
Weather system expected to shift offshore on Wednesday
The low-pressure “bomb cyclone” system that lashed New South Wales with heavy rain and strong winds is expected to shift offshore into the Tasman Sea on Wednesday and ease by Thursday, Australia’s weather bureau said.
"Damaging winds and large seas will continue across much of the coast through Wednesday, with warnings expected to continue," Senior Meteorologist Helen Reid said.
"Conditions will continue to ease into Friday with only very light isolated showers lingering about the east coast by the end of the week."
